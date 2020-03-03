The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Thailand: Video Of Monkey Being Forced To Lift Weights Leaves Netizens Furious

Rest of the World News

Video released by PETA Asia on Feb 27 showing a monkey being forced to lift weights and workout in Thailand leaves netizens furious, call it "animal abuse".

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Thailand

The heartbreaking video showing a monkey being forced to lift weights and workout in Thailand is making rounds on the internet. The video was released by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Asia on February 27 and was reportedly recorded in Phuket. It showed a chained monkey named Ning Nong being forcibly taught tricks to entertain tourists including weight lifting, doing press-ups and sit-ups. Furthermore, the animal can be seen riding a bike and being confined to a small cage. 

PETA has claimed that some times, monkeys are often snatched from their mother shortly after their birth and have their teeth removed so they are incapable of defending themselves. The organisation's senior vice president of international campaigns, Jason Baker has reportedly urged travel companies and tourists to stop promoting or visit shows that use animals in the same light. Many internet users have also reacted to the video and called it “cruel”.

Read - Donald Trump India Visit: Langurs To Tackle Monkey Menace At US President’s Taj Mahal Trip

'Animal abuse'

According to reports, Baker also said that it is the videos like this that was released by PETA are helping to change the public's opinion over forcing wild animals to perform. Furthermore, “it is no longer the way to draw a crowd”. The netizens were also seen furious at the people who just watch the animal performing tricks for them and called it “animal abuse”, others even called for an investigation.

Read -  Ahmedabad: Authorities Don 'monkey' Costume To Deal With Monkey Menace At The Airport

Read - Hilarious! Video Of Monkey Slyly Stealing Birthday Cake Leaves Internet In Splits

Read - Maneka Gandhi's Quick Response Of Rescuing An Injured Monkey Wins The Internet

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Brett Lee
LEE BACKS INDIA TO REACH FINALS
Babul Supriyo
SUPRIYO MOCKS RAHUL FOR INTL TRAVEL
COVID-19
GOVT REVEALS DETAILS OF PATIENT
Karnataka
K'TAKA MINISTER'S EMERGENCY MEETING
Karti Chidambaram
'TOXICITY OF SOCIAL MEDIA IS BANE'
Giriraj Singh
BJP NETAS: COW DUNG FOR CORONAVIRUS