Thailand: Video Of Monkey Being Forced To Lift Weights Leaves Netizens Furious

The heartbreaking video showing a monkey being forced to lift weights and workout in Thailand is making rounds on the internet. The video was released by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Asia on February 27 and was reportedly recorded in Phuket. It showed a chained monkey named Ning Nong being forcibly taught tricks to entertain tourists including weight lifting, doing press-ups and sit-ups. Furthermore, the animal can be seen riding a bike and being confined to a small cage.

PETA has claimed that some times, monkeys are often snatched from their mother shortly after their birth and have their teeth removed so they are incapable of defending themselves. The organisation's senior vice president of international campaigns, Jason Baker has reportedly urged travel companies and tourists to stop promoting or visit shows that use animals in the same light. Many internet users have also reacted to the video and called it “cruel”.

Ning Nong deserves better. He's choked, beaten, and chained to perform stupid "tricks" for human entertainment. 😢



This horrifying abuse will only end when people STOP buying tickets to animal circuses. #BoycottAnimalCircuses pic.twitter.com/egKcLzM9wG — PETA Asia (@PETAAsia) February 27, 2020

'Animal abuse'

According to reports, Baker also said that it is the videos like this that was released by PETA are helping to change the public's opinion over forcing wild animals to perform. Furthermore, “it is no longer the way to draw a crowd”. The netizens were also seen furious at the people who just watch the animal performing tricks for them and called it “animal abuse”, others even called for an investigation.

So cruel!!! Please save this poor baby. — ♍IMSY🎧⛾💄💜🎭🌏✈🐶😺🐼💙A (@mimsygee23) February 27, 2020

animal abused 😡 — ka!zanKhamz (@kaizankham) February 27, 2020

Vile - hopefully in the near future all this animal abuse stops. — casan (@Creativecelt11) February 27, 2020

Arrest tbe human who is doing this to the innocent animal.Get a grip people. This isn't funny or entertaining. It's cruel and that doesn't say much about a person who would want to watch this blantant abuse. Get a heart and some compassion. — Jan King (@TundraheartRule) February 27, 2020

Please Peta can you arrange to buy this poor little soul and put him in a rescue place. Its heart breaking and so cruel and vile. This abuse has got to stop. — paul hind (@Dunholme) February 28, 2020

