Mumbaikers Burn Effigy Of 'Coronasur' On Holi To Kill The Epidemic; Watch

In a video that is now going viral on various social media platforms, people can be seen burning an effigy named 'Coronasur' which roughly translates to 'Corona Demon'. The video was reportedly shot in Maharashtra on the eve of Holi on March 9 and was burned as a part of Holika Dahan, a ritual where a bonfire is lit to celebrate the victory of good over evil. The effigy was put up in Worli, a municipality in the capital city of Mumbai.

In the video, the residents of Worli can be seen carrying a lighted syringe to burn the blue demon with huge horns and monstrous teeth, which somewhat resembles Ravana, the Hindu mythological king of Lanka (present-day Sri Lanka).

#WATCH Mumbai: An effigy based on the theme of #CoronaVirus that was put up in Worli was burned as a part of Holika Dahan, a ritual that takes on the eve of #Holi festival. (09.03.2020) pic.twitter.com/1qUKvl1erd — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

India has so far recorded 62 cases of coronavirus since the disease first broke out in December last year. As per reports, there are currently 58 active COVID-19 cases, of which 4 patients have recovered fully. Most of these cases have been reported out of the southern state of Kerala, where the first Indian COVID-19 case came into light in early February. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

The novel coronavirus has claimed more than 4,300 lives across the globe and has infected over 1,19,000 people around the world since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

