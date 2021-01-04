Muradnagar Roof Collapse: 3 Including Junior Engineer Arrested; Death Toll Rises To 25

A day after the roof of a crematorium collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar, in which 25 people have lost their lives and 17 got injured so far, the Ghaziabad police on Monday morning arrested 3 people, including a junior engineer and a supervisor, in connection with the case. The police have arrested an executive officer of municipality Niharika Singh, junior engineer Chandrapal and supervisor Ashish.

Three persons including a junior engineer have been arrested, case registered, in connection with #Muradnagar roof collapse incident, say police. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 4, 2021

READ | Air Quality Improves But Still 'very Poor' In Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

Reacting to roof collapse incident in Ghaziabad, a host of national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind conveyed their condolences on the incident. Apart from this, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also directed the concerned officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the dependents of the deceased in this accident.

READ | Farmer Protesting Against Agri Laws Kills Self In Ghaziabad

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुरादनगर में हुए दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हादसे की खबर से अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। राज्य सरकार राहत और बचाव कार्य में तत्परता से जुटी है। इस दुर्घटना में जान गंवाने वालों के परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2021

मुरादनगर, गाजियाबाद स्थित श्मशान में छत गिरने की घटना अत्यन्त दुखद है I मृतकों के परिवार जन को मेरी शोक संवेदनाएं !

मैं प्रार्थना करता हूं कि इस दुर्घटना में आहत लोग शीघ्र स्वस्थ हों I स्थानीय प्रशासन राहत और सहायता हेतु कार्यरत है I — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 3, 2021

READ | 24 Dead, 17 Injured In Roof Collapse At Ghaziabad Cremation Ground

Ghaziabad Roof Collapse Leaves 25 Dead

As many as 25 people have lost their lives as an under-construction roof collapsed on Sunday at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad due to rain. Rescue operations were initiated with police force and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on the spot. The Chief Minister has sought a report from the district officials on the matter.

READ | Latest News: From Centre Rebutting Opposition Over Covaxin To Ghaziabad Roof Collapse

(With ANI inputs)