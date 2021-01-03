Latest News: From Centre Rebutting Opposition Over Covaxin To Ghaziabad Roof Collapse

Here are top stories this Sunday evening:

Centre refutes 'doubts' over COVAXIN approval with data: 'politicisation is disgraceful'

Lambasting Opposition leaders for politicising the approval of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday, said the Opposition was only discrediting themselves by questioning the well laid out science-backed protocols followed for approving the vaccines. Congress leaders like - Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh have questioned why Bharat Biotech - ICMR's 'COVAXIN' vaccine has been approved while Phase-3 trials are underway, modifying 'internationally accepted protocols'. The DCGI has allowed AstraZeneca - SII's 'COVISHIELD' and Bharat Biotech - ICMR's 'COVAXIN' vaccines for restricted use in an emergency situation.

Ghaziabad: Roof collapse leaves 18 dead, rescue ops underway; UP CM announces aide

As many as 18 people have lost their lives as an under-construction roof collapsed on Sunday at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Nearly 10 people are said to be trapped under the debris of the crashed roof. Rescue operations are currently underway with the police force on spot. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident in Muradnagar. The Chief Minister has assured all possible assistance to those affected and has also sought a report from the district officials on the matter.

BJP chief JP Nadda slams 'Vaccine politics'; says 'Congress not proud of anything Indian'

As politics over Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine continue, BJP chief J P Nadda, on Sunday, said that the Congress was 'not proud of anything Indian'. Advising the Congress to 'introspect how their lies will be used by vested interest groups', Nadda said that Opposition leaders are trying to cause panic in the minds of the people. Congress leaders like - Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh have questioned why Bharat Biotech - ICMR's 'COVAXIN' vaccine has been approved while Phase-3 trials are underway, modifying 'internationally accepted protocols'. The DCGI has allowed AstraZeneca - SII's 'COVISHIELD' and Bharat Biotech - ICMR's 'COVAXIN' vaccines for restricted use in an emergency situation.

Centre-Farmers talks to be held on Jan 4, likely to discuss MSP & withdrawal of Farm Laws

The next round of deliberations between the agitating farmers' unions and the Centre is scheduled for Monday, January 4 in New Delhi. A consensus was achieved between the two sides on two of the four agendas set by the farmers' unions in the sixth round of deliberations that was held on Wednesday. The Centre agreed not to penalise farmers for stubble burning and to continue the present mechanism of giving subsided electricity for agricultural use. On the remaining two agendas i.e. the complete withdrawal of the three agrarian laws and the legalisation of MSP, the government had told the farmers that the demands and issues related to the 3 agricultural laws can be discussed by forming a committee while explaining the long process of making and abolishing laws.

PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly, wishes for BCCI President's 'speedy recovery'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday morning to check up on his health, as per sources. The Prime Minister made a courtesy to the former India captain and also spoke to his wife Dona Ganguly. The BCCI President had undergone angioplasty on Saturday after he suffered a minor cardiac arrest. Prime Minister Modi also wished for Ganguly's speedy recovery.

