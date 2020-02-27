Video Of Wannabe Service Dog Failing Hilariously At Training Exercises Wins Internet

A video that has recently surfaced on the internet, shows a wannabe service dog who despite putting lot of efforts, keep failing at various training exercises. As per reports, the dog named Ryker belongs to the Double H Canine Training Academy in Louisville, Kentucky. The academy trains dogs to bring them in the best shape possible so that they can help people who need assistance.

The video of the four-legged creature was originally posted on Facebook which revealed how good he was at resisting distractions and performing small tasks. Dog's efforts garnered a lot of attention and people eventually fell in love with the German Shepherd. Recently, the academy has shared new videos of the service dog on YouTube.

The video was shared with a caption, "Ryker giving it his all before flunking our of Service Dog Training School". The video shows dog walking alongside a trainer who was carrying a walker that had tennis balls attached to the bottom. The dog is supposed to smoothly walk beside the person and make sure they are able to get through any obstacles.

Ryker in much better shape

Later, the staff at the Double H Canine Training Academy have posted a new video showing Ryker in a much better shape. The video shows a four-legged creature dressed in an orange harness and expertly following the commands of its owners. Ryker can be seen pulling fridges from walls, dripping water all over the floor and scamping over to tennis balls.

People after watching the video, took to the comments section to share their excitement. A person wrote, "I absolutely love this, keep up the shenanigans. This literally made my day." Another person wrote, "What a big improvement for Ryker." The third person wrote, "Clearly this dog wants to help so bad he is giving 200%". Another person wrote, "I died laughing when he started dragging the refrigerator". Another wrote, "Ok ok I’m a service dog handler myself and I died laughing at this video".

