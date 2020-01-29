Congress Slams WB CM Mamata Banerjee After 2 Die In Murshidabad Anti-CAA Protest

After two people lost their lives in an anti-CAA-NRC protest at Shahebnagar in Jalangi, Murshidabad district, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the Trinamool of barging into a silent and peaceful anti-CAA-NRC protest.

In his statement given to a news agency, the Congress leader said, "locals of Sahebnagar were protesting peacefully against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Suddenly Trinamool goons attacked them with bombs; 1 person died in the incident. At least 4 people sustained injuries and were admitted to the hospital."

Adding to his statement, the Congress MP also stated that common people are under a serious threat. "We all know that no action will be taken against those Trinamool goons. Common people are under threat, and this administration (West Bengal administration) is ignoring their problems."

'Mamata forced to move a resolution against CAA'- Adhir Ranjan

While reacting to the Mamata government passing a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in the state assembly on Monday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury went on to say that Mamata was forced to pass a resolution against CAA in the state.

"Mamata Banerjee has to move against CAA forcefully. It is like saying, '70 chhuhe khakar billi chali Haj ko.' (The cat is off to pilgrimage after feasting on 70 mice). She is behaving like a saint by saying that she does not promote violence."

Anti-CAA-NRC protests claim 2 lives in West Bengal

On Wednesday, an anti-CAA-NRC protest turned violent in the state of West Bengal, and two people died in the clashes which broke out. The incident which took place in Shahebnagar in Jalangi, Murshidabad district, left two dead after Trinamool workers allegedly clashed with the Muslim organization that had called for the protest in the state. The organization had also called for a bandh and a strike. Although the Trinamool is also against the CAA, clear instructions had earlier been passed by Mamata Banerjee that no bandh in the state will be carried out or supported.

Bombs hurled, shots fired

The Trinamool cadre that arrived at the site of the protests clashed with the demonstrators during which petrol bombs were hurled, and rounds were fired. Clashes further escalated after groups resorted to the torching of motorbikes and vandalism of vehicles. Two people suffered bullet injuries and succumbed after they were rushed to the hospital.

