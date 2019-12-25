'Muslims Can Go To 150 Countries, Hindus Have Only India' Says Gujarat CM Backing CAA

While Muslims can pick one of the 150 Islamic countries in the world, India is the only country for Hindus, claimed Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday, in a justification to defend the amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Addressing a rally in Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram, the Gujarat CM in a pro-CAA rally, attacked the Congress for opposing the law. The contentious CAA grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslims refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh who have migrated to the country till December 31, 2014.

In a statement, he accused the Congress party of failing to honour the wishes of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the issue. The BJP leader claimed that there were 22% of Hindus in Pakistan in 1947, however, it has reduced to 3% now. Further stated that the Hindu population in Bangladesh has shrunk to just 2%.

Vijay Rupani said, "There were 22% Hindus in Pakistan at the time of Partition (in 1947). Now, due to persecution, rapes and constant torture, their population has reduced to just 3%. That is why Hindus want to come back to India. We are doing what the Congress was supposed to do to help these distressed Hindus. And when we are doing it now, you are opposing it." However, there have no statistics to back the Chief Minister's claim. "Out of 2 lakh Hindu and Sikh residents in Afghanistan some decades back, their number is just 500 today. Muslims can go to any of the 150 countries, but there is only one country for the Hindus, and that is India. So what is the problem if they want to come back?" asked the BJP leader.

CAA rallies in Gujarat

Seeking to counter the nation-wide demonstrations, vehemently protesting against CAA, Gujarat BJP leaders and government functionaries on Tuesday took part in such pro-CAA rallies across all 33 districts of the state. The rallies and demonstrations were organised by 'Nagrik Samitis' (citizen committees) having the support of the RSS.

"Gandhiji was also of the opinion that India should grant citizenship to Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan. Even Manmohan Singh had supported such a proposal when he was the PM (under Congress rule). Congress must explain to the nation why the party is opposing the CAA now," said Vijay Rupani. The BJP leader further said it was "misfortune of India" to have parties and leaders like the Congress, the Communists and (West Bengal CM) Mamata Banerjee".

Various BJP leaders and ministers attended similar events organised in different parts of the state throughout the day. However, ten people including two Congress MLAs and a former BJP MP have been convicted, imprisoned for a year and fined Rs. 5000 in an alleged rioting and vandalism case, after protests, became violent in the state.

India has the largest Hindu population in the world, followed by Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and so on. However, despite the wide claims, there has been data confirming the religious composition of Pakistan during 1947. The first census in Pakistan was conducted in 1951 which included both East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and West Pakistan.





