MVA Govt Arrests Bangladeshi Immigrant With Illegal Docs; Finds He's A BJP Office-bearer

A few days back, the anti-terror cell of Malwani Police arrested a Bangladeshi national from the Malwani area who had allegedly entered India illegally. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S. Chaitanya, PRO, Mumbai Police on Saturday told ANI that the police had retrieved fake documents from the Bangladeshi national's house. "The accused has been booked under Foreigners Act, 1946 and IPC sections related to forged and fake documents," he added.

Congress says BJP spreading 'Sangh Jihad'

On this, the ruling MVA government in the state has hit out at the BJP and claimed that the party had appointed the person in its minority cell. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday said that the BJP was "quick to give lessons in patriotism to everyone" and asked if the Citizenship Amendment Act, which provides for citizenship to non-Muslim citizens of neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, "did not apply" to the party. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant accused BJP of spreading 'Sangh Jihad'.

Even, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said an office-bearer of the BJP is a Bangladeshi and had been staying in the country with fake documents. He said Rubel Jonu Shaikh, head of the BJP's north Mumbai minority cell, had obtained an Aadhaar card and PAN card but the Mumbai police had found that the 24 North Parganas address and school details in West Bengal he had furnished was fake. "I wonder how the BJP made him an office-bearer without checking his documents or verifying his credentials," Deshmukh said.

Meanwhile, BJP vice president Chitra Wagh said her party would not defend any wrongdoing, if any, on the part of Shaikh but added the MVA government must show "similar enthusiasm" to find out similar cases in the NCP, Congress. A picture of Rubel Shaikh with BJP MP Gopal Shetty has also emerged on social media.

Reacting to the photo, Gopal Shetty said that the accused person "met me at my office and got a photograph clicked with me. A lot of people do that. But I believe if somebody has done anything wrong, then action should be taken against that person. I myself give information to the police about such people. We want CAA to be implemented so that illegal Bangladeshis living here can be sent back."

