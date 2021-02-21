'Taimur is now big brother', netizens delighted on Kareena Kapoor-Saif welcoming 2nd child

It’s a boy once again for Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan as the couple welcomed their second child on Sunday. Congratulations poured in for the duo on their bundle of joy on social media. Apart from the messages for the Kurbaan pair, many were also delighted about their first son Taimur becoming a elder brother.

Netizens delighted on news of Saif-Kareena’s baby

Right from ‘It’s a boy!’ to ‘Congratulations’, there were some heartwarming greetings for the second-time parents. Many were excited about Taimur, known by the nickname ‘Tim’, becoming a ‘big brother’ and having a ‘little brother’ to play with.

Congratulations to my dearest #KareenaKapoorKhan and fabulous #SaifAliKhan — Shipra Yadav (@Shiprayadavv) February 21, 2021

#KareenaKapoorKhan and #SaifAliKhan

Congratulations both of them !

It’s a baby boy!👶🏼

Taimur is big brother now! — Meenal Jain (@meenaljain96) February 21, 2021

#KareenaKapoorKhan and #SaifAliKhan just became parents the second time around and it's a baby boy! Congratulations to the lovely couple and to baby Tim tom welcoming his little brother! ❤️ 💞💞💞🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🎉 — 🇮🇳Arif Waris Khan💙🇮🇳 (@akhanwarsi) February 21, 2021

The Good Newwz for Kareena and Saif was confirmed by her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Instagram. Good wishes poured in for the couple from Saif’s sister Saba, close friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra and others.

As per media persons’ account, Kareena was taken to the Breach Hospital at 4.45 AM where she delivered her second child.

After tying the knot in 2016, 'Saifeena' had welcomed Taimur in December 2016.

They had announced their second pregnancy with a statement in August, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

Kareena had been active on social media during her pregnancy, sharing pictures of her meals and more. She also shot for multiple advertisements during the course of it, and even for her radio show What Women Want.

The Jab We Met star was seen in the movie Angrezi Medium last year. She will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha. Saif Ali Khan recently played the lead in Tandav. He will be seen in movies like Bhoot Police, Adipurush, among others.

