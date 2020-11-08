'My Heart Cries Out,' SSR's Sister Shweta On Arnab Goswami's Heartwrenching Appeal

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter handle to express shock at the treatment meted to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. "My heart cries out.... this is so disheartening. Please God help us. #WorldWithArnab," she wrote on Sunday.

My heart cries out.... this is so disheartening. Please God help us. 🙏 #WorldWithArnab https://t.co/yzXe8pzZzE — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 8, 2020

The shocking ill-treatment of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami triggered a nationwide outrage, and as the journalist was taken to the Taloja jail, his revelations shocked the nation. On his way to the jail, he shouted from the van, “I am not being allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6am and said, ‘We won’t let you speak to your lawyers.' My life is under threat.”

Arnab Goswami's shocking arrest

On Wednesday at 7:45 AM, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, forcefully dragged him out, even refusing to let him wear his shoes, arresting him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in the 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case. While being bundled into a police van, Arnab claimed 'They assaulted me. They beat my son'. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

Mumbai police then handed him over to Raigad police, which took him to Alibag Police Station, where his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. After a 5-hour long remand hearing, however, the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected granting custody to the Raigad police and Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Critically, while pronouncing her order in the remand hearing, the CJM too observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab.

The Bombay High Court will pronounce its order on Monday, 3 PM on Arnab's plea - challenging his arrest, seeking bail, quashing of the FIR against him in the 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case. Arnab has been allowed to approach the sessions court to seek bail, with the High Court directing the court to decide on the matter within four days. The court has clubbed the Naik family's case seeking re-investigation into the case with Arnab's plea