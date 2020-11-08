'Absolutely Shameful By Maharashtra Government', Rages Roopa Ganguly At Arnab's Treatment

Some of the best-known names of the political fraternity expressed their disgust over Raigad Police harassing Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in judicial custody. As the journalist detailed shocking ill-treatment including being denied a word with his lawyer as he was unceremoniously taken to Taloja jail, Twitter was filled with outrage. Actor-Member of Parliament Roopa Ganguly hit out at the Maharashtra government and termed the action as ‘absolutely shameful.’

Roopa Ganguly slams Maharashtra government on Arnab's ill-treatment

Reacting to shocking visuals of Arnab Goswami shouting from the police van, "My life is under threat, My life is under threat, I'm not being allowed to speak to my lawyers, I was assaulted this morning', Roopa Ganguly expressed her displeasure. Calling it 'absolutely shameful action', she also used the viral hashtag ‘India with Arnab.’

Be it journalists, politicians or actors, the harassment of Arnab Goswami was condemned strongly across Twitter. Ratan Sharda, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, Smita Parikh, and many other celebrities were angry over the attack on Arnab Goswami.

All of this happening about 30 hours before the Bombay High Court was to pronounce its order in his interim bail plea, made it all the more questionable.

Arnab Goswami was arrested from his Lower Parel residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. Not only was he dragged and assaulted, his family was also manhandled in the process. The reopening of the 2018 abetment to suicide case seemed to be a clear ploy in the ongoing witch-hunt against Republic.

