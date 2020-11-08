BJP's Malviya slams Shiv Sena On Arnab's Arrest: Claims Vindication On Denying It CM Seat

Lashing out at former Mahayuti ally Shiv Sena, BJP IT-cell chief Amit Malviya, on Sunday, said that the arrest of Arnab Goswami showed 'why BJP refused to handover the CM seat to Shiv Sena'. Malviya claimed that under the leadership of Sena Supremo and CM Uddhav Thackeray, there was a complete collapse of governance and brazen misuse of state machinery to trample on freedom and liberty. Several top BJP leaders have come out in support of Arnab, condemning his arrest. After four days of judicial custody at Arnab, Arnab was suddenly moved to Taloja jail on Sunday in fraught scenes during which he made terrifying disclosures.

BJP: 'Complete collapse of governance'

If you were wondering why the BJP didn’t agree to handover Chief Ministership to the Shiv Sena and instead chose to sit in the opposition?



Here is one reason...



Malviya's politicisation comes amid questions also being raised of the BJP over insufficient action.

BJP-Sena fallout

Prior to the 2019 Maharashtra state polls, Shiv Sena had reiterated that it will accept only the 50:50 formula, while BJP denied ever having agreed to such a formula. It allegedly offered 13 cabinet portfolios to Sena while keeping 26 for its ministers. Apart from Sena's portfolio demand, the party had demanded a sharing of 2.5 years in the CM post too; this has been refused by Devendra Fadnavis, stating, 'The next govt will be formed under a BJP CM.' With no respite to the deadlock, Sena allied with NCP-Congress and Thackeray was sworn-in as the first Thackeray CM on November 27, 2019.

Arnab Goswami's shocking arrest

On Wednesday at 7:45 AM, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, forcefully dragged him out, even refusing to let him wear his shoes, arresting him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in the 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case. While being bundled into a police van, Arnab claimed 'They assaulted me. They beat my son'. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

Mumbai police then handed him over to Raigad police, which took him to Alibag Police Station, where his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. After a 5-hour long remand hearing, however, the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected granting custody to the Raigad police and Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Critically, while pronouncing her order in the remand hearing, the CJM too observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab.

The Bombay High Court will pronounce its order on Monday, 3 PM on Arnab's plea - challenging his arrest, seeking bail, quashing of the FIR against him in the 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case. Arnab has been allowed to approach the sessions court to seek bail, with the High Court directing the court to decide on the matter within four days. The court has clubbed the Naik family's case seeking re-investigation into the case with Arnab's plea.

'My life is under threat, please tell the people': Arnab while being moved to Taloja jail