'Exams May Come & Go': Nagpur Police's Message To Students And Parents Wins Internet

General News

Nagpur city police shared a video of a woman riding a scooter with her two children in a dangerous fashion. She was not wearing a helmet, nor was her son.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nagpur city police shares video of reckless driving

On March 2, the Nagpur city police shared a video of a woman riding a scooter with her two children. The reason the police shared the video was because of the total disregard for safety regulation shown by the woman in the video. Nagpur City police shared the video in hopes of raising awareness about road safety.

'Live only once'

In the video of the woman riding the scooter with her two kids, she can be seen riding without a helmet. In addition, her young son who is sitting behind her is also not wearing a helmet and appears to be busy studying and turning pages of the book in an effort to get a quick revision in before the exam. Take a look at the video shared by Nagpur city police below.

A lot of social media users replied to Nagpur Police's video and lauded them for trying to spread awareness in such a manner and also applauded their humour.

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
