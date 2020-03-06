'Exams May Come & Go': Nagpur Police's Message To Students And Parents Wins Internet

On March 2, the Nagpur city police shared a video of a woman riding a scooter with her two children. The reason the police shared the video was because of the total disregard for safety regulation shown by the woman in the video. Nagpur City police shared the video in hopes of raising awareness about road safety.

'Live only once'

In the video of the woman riding the scooter with her two kids, she can be seen riding without a helmet. In addition, her young son who is sitting behind her is also not wearing a helmet and appears to be busy studying and turning pages of the book in an effort to get a quick revision in before the exam. Take a look at the video shared by Nagpur city police below.

Read: Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Gets Bail From Nagpur Court In Election Affidavit Case

Aisa risk toh Sharma Ji ke Bete ne bhi nahi liya Madam.



Exams may come and go,

But You Live Only Once!#DriveSafe #Exams#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/nZ0CmP3m3d — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) March 2, 2020



A lot of social media users replied to Nagpur Police's video and lauded them for trying to spread awareness in such a manner and also applauded their humour.

Badiya edit krte hai aajkal saheb ... mission impossible... — Stupid Common Man (@Rkumar100n) March 2, 2020

Nice observations not by cameras but our cops.... — PIP CRDPVTLTD (@CrdpvtltdPip) March 2, 2020

Read: Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Gets Bail From Nagpur Court In Election Affidavit Case

Read: Shiv Sena Runs Rampant In Uddhav's Maharashtra; Thrashes Nagpur Electricity Board Officers

Risk to Spiderman bhi leta hai par itna risk bhi nahi... — Rishi Godse (@hrishigodse) March 3, 2020

Whoever is admin of this page, your humour level is UPSC topper. ✌️ — CA Dinesh Wadera (@dineshwadera) March 3, 2020

Pune police n now nagpur police.. excellent way to make people aware.. — CA RAJINDER SINGH SIDHU (@rssfca) March 3, 2020



Read: How To Prevent Coronavirus? Here's WHO's Coronavirus Prevention And Safety Guidelines

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Officials Issue Safety Directions To Defence Personnel