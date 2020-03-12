"Gone Out Of Hand": Amul Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi As Jyotiraditya Scindia Joins BJP

As Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, India's dairy giant Amul, known for its caricatures on major news-related events, has taken a dig on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Posting a caricature of Scindia holding a lotus- the political symbol of the BJP, and Rahul Gandhi staring at him as he walks away, Amul wrote, "Haath se nikal gaya" (gone out of hand). The quote used is a pun on Congress' political symbol. The poster was captioned by the dairy giant as "Jyotiraditya shifts allegiances!"

A day after quitting the grand-old party, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP, in presence of party's national president JP Nadda. As Scindia joined the saffron party, after serving the Congress for 18 years, he extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He also attacked the Congress party for not serving the people. While inducting him, Nadda recalled the contribution of Rajmata Scindia in the formation of Jan Sangh.

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday after all talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at latter's residence along with former BJP chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days.

