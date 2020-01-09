Nandankanan Zoological Park: White Tigress Sneha Gives Birth To Two Cubs

A white tigress named Sneha from the Nandankanan Zoological Park, on Thursday, has delivered two cubs. With the arrival of two new baby cubs, the Nandankanan Zoological park has now become home to 27 tigers. Out of 27, there are 13 normal coloured tigers, 8 white tigers, 4 melanistic, and two newborn cubs.

The forest officials stated that one cub was born around 3.38 am and the other one was born later delivered another cub at 5.44 am. The Zoological park has been monitoring the mother and cubs through CCTV and she is seen fostering the cubs.

As per officials, Sneha mated with normal coloured tiger Saif nearly 105 days back. Tiger Saif was brought from Hyderabad zoo under the animal exchange programme for bloodline change.

IFS Susanta Nanda took to his Twitter handle and stated that the total number of tigers at Nandankanan has reached 27.

White tigress SNEHA gave birth to two cubs today at Nandankanan. With these new born cubs, Nandankanan has 27 tigers at present.🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/E6NHC4XJS1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 9, 2020

Adorable video of a family of tigers

Earlier on November 8, 2019, the Indian Forest Services officer stationed at the Pench Tiger Reserve, Susanta Nanda had shared an adorable video of a family of tigers drinking water at a watering hole. The video was filmed within the premises of the tiger reserve and showed a tigress having water with her three cubs.

However, the IFS officer did not specify the tiger in the video. It appeared to be the famous Royal Bengal Tigress 'Collarwali', famous for giving birth to 4 cubs in January 2019 and a total of 29 cubs in different litters over 10 years. Nanda also mentioned the different characteristics of tigers in a video he had posted on Twitter.

Next few days will be at the tiger capital of India- Pench & Central Indian tiger landscape, source of life sustaining water for many. Just for information, a tiger can live without food for 2 weeks, but without water for 4 days max. Enjoy the clip of the family having water. pic.twitter.com/PL5U1dR69t — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 8, 2019

(With inputs from ANI)