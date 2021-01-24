PM Modi Hails 'accomplishments' Of India's Daughters On National Girl Child Day

As India celebrates National Girl Child Day on January 24, PM Modi hailing the daughters of India, saluted them for their 'acomplishments in various fields'. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi also mentioned about the initiatives taken by the Central government that focuses on empowering the girl child.

On National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and the accomplishments in various fields. The Central Government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2021

In yet another tweet, PM Modi also lauded the people who are working towards empowerment of the girl child.

Today is also a day to specially appreciate all those working towards empowering the girl child and ensuring she leads a life of dignity and opportunity. #DeshKiBeti — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2021

Several political leaders also took to Twitter to extend their wishes on National Girl Child Day with the hashtag #DeshkiBeti. Smriti Irani, Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, tweeted a picture with her daughters calling them her pride.

My daughters are my pride who have set out onto different frontiers with determination and confidence. Give a shoutout to a #DeshKiBeti and celebrate their achievements. pic.twitter.com/zr006SxJBR — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2021

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lauded the all-woman crew of Air India flight, who made history by flying over the north pole on the longest flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru.

The nation applauded the all-woman crew of Capt Zoya Aggarwal, Capt Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akansha Sonaware & Capt Shivani, who made history by flying over the north pole on the longest @airindiain flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru. #DeshKiBeti pic.twitter.com/CKirJ39qpo — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 24, 2021

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways stated that on National Girl Child Day 'we celebrate the courage, determination and accomplishments of our daughters in various fields.'

On National Girl Child Day, we celebrate the courage, determination and accomplishments of our daughters in various fields. The enterprising daughters are not only creating opportunities for them but for millions of citizen. #DeshKiBeti — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 24, 2021

Kiren Rijju, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, said 'our daughters are our future' and also urged all to follow PM Modi in his commitment and ensure equal rights and opportunities for 'India's pride'.

Our daughters are our future.

Today as we celebrate the National Girl Child Day, let’s follow our Hon'ble PM Sh @NarendraModi Ji’s commitment in ensuring equal rights and opportunities for India's pride #DeshKiBeti

Let's put all out support to #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao pic.twitter.com/kXCsJ3fnmq — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 24, 2021

Shristi Goswami To Become Uttarakhand CM For A Day on National Girl Child Day

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day 2021, a Haridwar-based teenage girl Shristi Goswami is all set to become the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for one day. Goswami currently holds the post of Chief Minister of the Uttarakhand's Bal Vidhan Sabha. This decision received a nod from Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. Srishti is being called the real-life 'Nayak' as this move is similar to the Bollywood movie, Nayak.

