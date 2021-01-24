On National Girl Child Day, Shristi Goswami To Become Uttarakhand CM For A Day

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day 2021, a Haridwar-based teenage girl Shristi Goswami is all set to become the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for one day. Goswami currently holds the post of Chief Minister of the Uttarakhand's Bal Vidhan Sabha. This decision received a nod from Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. Srishti is being called the real-life 'Nayak' as this move is similar to the Bollywood movie, Nayak.

Every year on January 24 the National Girl Child Day 2021 is celebrated, Shristi will take charge of the hill state for a day. She is a resident of Daulatpur village in Haridwar district and BSc Agriculture seventh semester student at BSM PG College Roorkee. She is going to administer from Gairsain. Earlier, she became the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Bal Vidhan Sabha in May 2018. Her father Praveen is a businessman while her mother Sudha Goswami is a homemaker.

Schemes to be Reviewed

In the past, Goswami has been a part of many initiatives and participated in many programs on International Girl Child Day. Goswami will review various schemes run by the Trivender Singh Rawat government in Uttarakhand on the occasion of National Girl Child Day on January 24. The schemes are:-

Atal Ayushman Scheme

Smart City project

Homestay Scheme by the tourism department and other development projects

Nayak, a common man, in 2001 hit Bollywood movie, portrayed by actor Anil Kapoor, takes up the challenge to become the chief minister for one day and brings about dramatic changes in the way things work.

