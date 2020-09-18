Navjot Sidhu Issues Typical First Reply As Farmers Bills Trigger Harsimrat's Cabinet Exit

Lok Sabha on Thursday witnessed a long debate over the farm reform bills after which the BJP-led coalition succeeded in passing the three bills with the support of AIADMK, YSRCP, TDP, BJD. BJP's stauch ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) opposed the Bills with the party's president Sukhbir Singh Badal announcing that Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the government to protest farm bills, followed by her resignation after the bills were, however, passed. Congress staged a walkout over the passage of the bills.

Reacting on the situation, Congress leader Navjot Singh Siddhu on Friday posted a cryptic poem over the Agricultural Reform Bills. The BJP turned Congress leader took to Twitter and posted a poem in Punjabi which seemingly was in relation to the farmers of Punjab.

"Farmer is the soul of Punjab, wounds of the body will heal, Attack on our existence is not tolerated. The trumpet of war speaks - Long live the revolution, With Punjab, Punjabiyat and every Punjabi farmer," a rough translation of Siddhu's tweet in Punjabi.

ਕਿਸਾਨੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਰੂਹ,

ਸਰੀਰ ਦੇ ਘਾਓ ਭਰ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ,

ਪਰ ਆਤਮਾ 'ਤੇ ਵਾਰ,

ਸਾਡੇ ਅਸਤਿਤਵ ਉੱਤੇ ਹਮਲਾ ਬਰਦਾਸ਼ਤ ਨਹੀਂ।

ਜੰਗ ਦੀ ਤੂਤੀ ਬੋਲਦੀ ਹੈ - ਇੰਕਲਾਬ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਾਬਾਦ,

ਪੰਜਾਬ, ਪੰਜਾਬੀਅਤ ਤੇ ਹਰ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ।

2/2 pic.twitter.com/7QPDmFbEC0 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 18, 2020

Agriculture Minister defends reforms

After a long debate over the three farm ordinances, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The three bills aimed at massive agricultural reforms were introduced on the first day of the ongoing monsoon session by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

He defended the Bills and said that the interest of the farmers are protected under the leadership of PM Modi. He said the Bills related to agriculture will bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers and strengthen agriculture economy.

He also asserted that the MSP mechanism will continue and will not be impacted by the two legislations. He further assured that these new legislations would not encroach upon the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Acts of the states.

These two bills will ensure that farmers get better prices for their produce. They will not be subject to the regulations of mandis and they will be free to sell their produce to anyone. They will also not have to pay any taxes," Tomar said.

"These bills will increase competition and promote private investment which will help in the development of farm infrastructure and generate employment," Tomar added.

PM Modi also hailed the reforms and described these proposed legislations as historic and asserted that they will rid farmers and the farm sector of middlemen and other bottlenecks. These reforms will provide new opportunities to farmers to sell their produce and will lead to increased profits for them, he said.

"Many forces are trying to mislead farmers," he added while assuring them of the benefits of these reforms.

