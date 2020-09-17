Lok Sabha Passes Three Farm Bills After Heated Debate; SAD Minister Resigns, Cong Walk Out

After a long debate over the three farm ordinances, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The three bills aimed at massive agricultural reforms were introduced on the first day of the ongoing monsoon session by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. With the support of AIADMK, YSRCP, TDP, BJD and other allies the BJP-led coalition won the voice vote passing all three bills.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigns from Modi cabinet opposing three Farm Bills

SAD: Badal resigns in protest

During the debate, BJP's staunch ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) opposed the three Farm bills in the Lok Sabha. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the government to protest farm bills. The minister herself confirmed the same on twitter.

Lauding her act, the Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said that 'she displayed her guts by opposing this draconian legislation'. Meanwhile, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh alleged it was 'theatrics' enacted by Akali Dal. Pointing out that the Akali Dal had not quit from the BJP-led NDA coalition, he said that her resignation was done to save Akali Dal's 'dwindling political fortunes'.

Arguments in Lok Sabha on Farm Bills

Defending the Farm bills, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said, "We have been discussing farmers issues in the parliament, but no government has actually actually taken steps towards these issues. It was only Narendra Modi government that implemented the reforms in the agricultural sector." Backing the BJP's three Farm ordinances, BJD raised practical considerations as to where, how, and whom farmers will sell products. YSRCP, TDP and AIADMK too backed the bills, highlighting farmers' lessened dependence on traders.

Opposing the bills, Congress MPs from Punjab stormed out of the parliament and burnt copies of the bills outside the Lok Sabha. They claimed that the Centre was attempting 'bring everything under the ambit of Parliament'. Meanwhile, RSM accused he BJP government of using the Covid-19 pandemic situation to bulldoze agricultural reforms, misusing Presidential power under Article 123 of the Constitution. Trinamool too vehemently opposed the bills stating, "Behind every single new Bill, Bill replacing another ordinance, is the singular sinister motive of this government to destroy federalism." As voting began, Congress and DMK MPs walked out of the Assembly.

Banking & Agriculture: Centre's two most contentious bills in this 18-day Monsoon Session

What are the three Farm bills?

Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Centre rolled out three governance and administrative reforms in agriculture amending the Essential Commodities act to enable better price realisation for farmers by attracting investments - making agriculture sector competitive. Agriculture foodstuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions and potato to be deregulated while stock limits were to imposed under extreme conditions. Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services ordinance, 2020, it provided a framework for the protection and empowerment of farmers with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products overriding all state APMC laws.

Punjab CM scoffs at Harsimrat Badal's resignation from Modi cabinet, terms it 'theatrics'

The three farm bills have seen widespread protests across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, with thousands of farmers blocking roads. At Kurukshetra, the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the agitators, leading to massive outrage criticising the Police and the Haryana government. While Haryana Congress leaders claimed that the ruling BJP government is anti-farmers, the Manohar Lal Khattar government stayed mum till Saturday. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has already passed a resolution in the Assembly, rejecting the three ordinances, assuring farmers all cases will be withdrawn for their protests.

