Navy Day 2020: Indian Navy 'reaffirms commitment to nation', says its 'combat ready'

On the occasion of Navy Day 2020, the Indian Navy took to Twitter to share a video reaffirming its 'steadfast commitment' to the service of the nation as well as 'maritime security and territorial integrity'. This year's theme of Navy Day is 'Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible & Cohesive'. Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to recognise the achievements and contribution of the Indian Navy during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

"On the occasion of #NavyDay2020 we reaffirm #IndianNavy's steadfast commitment to the service of the Nation and towards ensuring our Maritime Security & Territorial Integrity"

Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff & all personnel of Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/t6LWHUyvjm — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 4, 2020

Indian Navy Week 2020

As a part of the Navy Week 2020, Western Naval Command has organised a virtual tour of the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya along with a virtual tour of destroyer INS Mysore. Apart from that, several other activities have been organised by the Indian Navy along with interviews of Gallantry Award Winner, Navy Day special film that includes Beating Retreat Ceremony, Naval Symphonic Band Performance as well as the screening of a short film on the 1971 Naval Action titled 'That Glorious Night' that will be screened across Mumbai and its suburbs. Indian Navy also held an entire Navy Week under which several activities were conducted including sapling plantation, blood donation camp and a special webinar on 'Indian Navy - A Way of Life'. Indian Navy also took to Twitter, a month ahead of Navy Day 2020 to recall moments from the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

Navy Day

Celebrated on December 4, Navy Day recognises the achievements, contribution and role of the Indian Navy in keeping the country safe. December 4 was chosen to be celebrated as Navy Day because on that day in 1971, Indian Navy undertook Operation Trident during which four Pakistan Navy vessels including PNS Khaibar were sunk. This day is also aimed at remembering those who were martyred during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Operation Trident was an offensive operation launched by the Indian Navy to target Pakistan's port city Karachi in a strategic move to win the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. This mission was the first one which witnessed the use of anti-ship missiles in combat in the region. Conducted on the night of December 4-5, Indian Navy's Operation Trident inflicted heavy damage on Pakistan's vessels, facilities and Karachi port. A minesweeper, a destroyer, a cargo vessel carrying ammunition along with fuel storage tanks in Karachi were destroyed by the Indian Navy during the operation along with another destroyer that was damaged so badly that it had to be scrapped eventually.

