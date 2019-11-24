Nawab Malik: 'Five Of Our MLAs Are Not In Contact With Us'

After the dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra regarding Government formation, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday said NCP's five MLA's are not in contact with the party. "Five of our MLAs are not in contact with us. Six are about to arrive and rest have arrived," he said.

'Jayant Patil has been given the responsibility of the legislative party leader'

In his statement, Nawab Malik asserted that the NCP unanimously does not endorse Ajit Pawar's decision. "Till the election of the new leader, Jayant Patil has been given the responsibility of the legislative party leader," Nawab Malik said. The leader further stated a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will be formed in the state. "On the basis of numbers we have, we will defeat the government in the election of Speaker itself. After which Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will definitely be formed in Maharashtra," Nawab Malik stated.

READ | Devendra Fadnavis makes comeback as Maharashtra Chief Minister

'Personal decision made by Ajit Pawar, the NCP party is against this'

Commenting on Ajit Pawar's move, Sharad Pawar reiterated that NCP neither support nor endorses Ajit Pawar’s decision. Sharad Pawar also claimed he was unaware of the developments and was informed about it in the morning. "NCP had won 54 seats, Shiv Sena 56 and Congress 44. The combined strength of all the three parties along with the support from individual MLAs was coming up to 169. While the discussions on certain incidents took place, a coworker from the party contacted me at 6:30 am in the morning and informed me that there is this oath-taking ceremony that is taking place in Raj Bhawan. He informed me that NCP party members under the leadership of Ajit Pawar have gone to the Governor to take the oath. This is a personal decision made by Ajit Pawar, the NCP party is against this. A true worker of NCP would never join hands with BJP”.

READ | President should intervene in Maharashtra matter: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as CM

After the fallout with the Shiv Sena over Government formation in Maharashtra, after the Assembly elections results, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Saturday, while NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. Following which the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have raised questions regarding the move and also termed it 'unconstitutional'. However, the Governor has asked Devendra Fadnavisvto to prove the majority until November 30. The three parties have also filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Maharashtra Governor inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form a Government. The Supreme Court will hear the petition on Sunday.

READ | SHOCKING: Nawab Malik slams new Maharashtra Govt, says, 'MLAs signatures misused'