President Should Intervene In Maharashtra Matter: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

President Ram Nath Kovind should intervene in the matter of Maharashtra, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur on Saturday, questioning what was the need to do all this in a hidden manner.

"The President's Rule was scrapped at 5.47 am. The oath of office and secrecy was administered at 8 o'clock. What was the need to do that at such odd hours? Why they have done that in such a hidden manner? The President should intervene in the matter and question why the President's Rule was revoked," Chief Minister Gehlot told reporters.

'How are they going to serve the people now?'

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said that both Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar are 'guilt conscious.' "How are they going to serve the people now," he asked. Demanding Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's resignation, the Congress leader said: "The Governor, who is the head of the state, should resign on moral grounds. The way the BJP has overnight formed the government will be remembered in the history of Indian politics."

महाराष्ट्र की घटना इस देश के इतिहास में याद की जाएगी...रात के अंधेरे में जिस रूप में एनडीए गवर्नमेंट और विशेष रूप से बीजेपी ने जो खेल खेला है, उसकी जितनी निंदा करें उतनी कम है। pic.twitter.com/7RT352qzrd — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 23, 2019

SC to hear writ petition of Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP on Sunday

In a massive development, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the writ petition of the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP on Sunday at 11.30 am as per the SC registry sources. This follows the petition filed by the three parties demanding the quashing of the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis for government formation in the state. Moreover, the parties contended that they should have been invited to form the government owing to their constituting a majority in the Assembly.

READ | Sena, Congress and NCP file writ petition in SC, seek quashing of Maharashtra Guv's decision

READ | 'We are hopeful': Sena-Cong-NCP on seeking urgent floor test in SC over Maharashtra

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 am on Saturday. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, independent MLAs and allies will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

READ | Supreme Court to hear writ petition of Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP on Sunday

READ | Sharad Pawar dials Congress' Ahmed Patel after crucial meeting with NCP MLAs: Sources

(With ANI inputs)