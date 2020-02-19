'Trump Using India Visit For Elections': NCP Takes Issue With US President's 'propaganda'

NCP spokesperson and cabinet minister in Maharashtra government Nawab Malik while addressing the media on Wednesday, February 19 claimed that US President Donald Trump is using his visit to India as an asset to win the Presidential elections to be held in the USA this year. He termed Trump's visit as a part of a "propaganda". Donald Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24, 2020.

Nawab Malik on Trump's visit

While speaking about Trump's visit to India, the NCP (Nationalist Congres Party) spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "Indian government is being used by Trump for his elections. This event is just to impact the US Presidential elections. It is propaganda." He further said that Americans were aware of what is happening in India.

'Namaste, President Trump'

India is set to roll out the red carpet for the visit of US President Donald Trump on February 24-25. Trump and PM Modi would participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad and also tour the Sabarmati Ashram, during his visit. They will also inaugurate the newly-built Motera cricket stadium, which is dubbed as the largest cricket stadium in the world. The US President is likely to visit Agra as well.

The grand roadshow, planned along a 10-km decked-up stretch from the Ahmedabad airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, will have both President Trump and PM Modi leading the crowd in the latter's home state Gujarat. The US President would then visit the Sabarmati Ashram, which served as an epicentre of the country's freedom struggle during Mahatma Gandhi's stay there. They will also address a big crowd in the largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

The event was named as 'Kem Cho Trump' by the locals in the anticipation of his visit to the state. However, the Centre after due consideration and to give a national theme to the event renamed it as 'Namaste, President Trump'. This will be Donald Trump's first-ever visit to India as US President.

'I look forward to going to India'

Donald Trump after announcing his visit to India said that he was very excited. He said, = "He (PM Modi) is a great gentleman and I look forward to going to India. So, we'll be going at the end of the month." The US President said PM Modi had told him about a huge welcome in Ahmedabad.

"He (Modi) said we will have millions and millions of people. My only problem is that last night we probably had 40 or 50,000 people... I'm not going to feel so good... There will be five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium (in Ahmedabad)," he joked. "And you know it is the largest stadium in the world. He's building it now. It's almost complete and it's the largest in the world," President Trump said.

