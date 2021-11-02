NCB Seizes Heroin Worth Crores In Mumbai's Vile Parle, Investigation Underway

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday seized a large quantity of heroin from Mumbai's Vile Parle area. According to the information shared by the NCB, the agency has seized heroin worth crores in the international drug market. The NCB is currently searching for the prime suspect.

The NCB has completed the seizure of a large haul of heroin. The suspect in the case has been reported absconding by the agency, as informed by ANI. FIR has been filed in the case and further investigation is now underway.

Recent drug busts in Mumbai

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai on 8 October informed that it seized 25 kg of heroin worth Rs 125 crores from a container at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva Port. The giant drug bust took place during a raid by DRI zonal unit. Jayesh Sanghvi, a businessman, has been arrested from the Navi Mumbai area in connection with the case. DRI officials informed that they detained a container arriving at the Nhava Sheva Port in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, from Iran. The agency carried out a search operation at the port on 4 October. Jayesh Sanghvi, the arrested accused, was sent to DRI custody till 11 October.

Meanwhile, on 12 September, the DRI seized 2,988.21 kg (almost 3 tonnes) of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore from two containers at the Mundra port. As per reports, the heroin was imported by a trading company registered in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada city and was declared as semi-processed talc stones originating from Afghanistan, shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran to Mundra Port in Gujarat. The heroin transported and packed in plastic pipes painted to resemble bamboos was alleged to be taken to Delhi, after which it was to be transported to different states across the country, especially to Punjab.

The probe in the case was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Before the case was transferred to the NIA, the DRI had arrested 8 persons including 4 Afghans and one Uzbek national. It also carried out follow-up operations in New Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Mandvi, Gandhidham, and Vijayawada.



(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Unsplash/Representative Image