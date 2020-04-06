NCC Cadets Step Up Assistance To Bolster India's Fight Against Covid-19

The fight against COVID-19 had brought up people from all walks of life together. Other than the police officials and the residents of the national capital, now the NCC has also initiated serving food to the needy during these trying times.

The civil and police administration have started requisitioning for services of senior division National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets in fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Some of them have started giving service from today. Last week, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) had allowed temporary employment of NCC cadets under 'Exercise NCC Yogdan' and guidelines were also issued in this regard. These cadets will give a helping hand to state and municipal authorities to augment relief efforts.

The types of tasks envisaged for cadets include manning of helpline/call centers; distribution of relief materials, medicines, food/essential commodities; community assistance; data management and queue & traffic management and manning of CCTV control rooms.



Union Territory of Ladakh has requisitioned for the employment of eight cadets in supply chain management. Neemuch Superintendent of Police has requested Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh Directorate for services of 245 cadets in supply chain and traffic management. Sixty-four senior division cadets including seven women have already been employed. Collector of Bilaspur has requested for service of NCC volunteer cadets for training in COVID-19 preventive measures. These cadets are being imparted training for the job ahead.

The District Police of Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu (TN) had approached district nodal officer on COVID-19 for services of NCC cadets. Fifty-seven cadets including two women have assembled and are being employed. In all, TN, Puducherry & Andaman Nicobar Directorate has provided services of 75 cadets in Tamil Nadu and 57 in Puducherry.

Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh (PHHPC) Directorate has received requisition by Deputy Commissioner of Kangra district in HP for services of 86 cadets till April 14, 2020, to assist Police in ensuring social distancing in the city localities.



Balrampur district administration in Uttar Pradesh has also asked for services of volunteer cadets from NCC Group Headquarters Gorakhpur. Some cadets are being employed for the purpose.



Eighty cadets in East Khasi Hills district are assisting the Meghalaya Police in the monitoring of ration distribution and sensitization between April 06-08, 2020.



According to the employment guidelines, state governments/district administration has to send the requisition of employment of volunteer cadets through State NCC Directorates. Details will be coordinated at Directorate/Group Headquarters/Unit level with state government/local civil authority. It should be ensured that ground conditions and laid down requirements are met before the cadets are deployed for the duty.

