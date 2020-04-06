Sharad Pawar Exudes Confidence In Winning COVID-19 Battle, Opines On Lockdown Importance

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday exuded confidence that India will create history by winning the battle against the novel coronavirus after following the instructions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and state Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Noting that this was the 13th day since the declaration of the nationwide lockdown, he stressed the need to follow the instructions precisely during the remaining 8 days.

Highlighting that it was more frightening to see the situation in other countries, he contended that it was necessary to take care of the economic situation during the next year. Moreover, Pawar called upon the Centre to release a relief package for Maharashtra to tide over the economic crisis. He also advised the Narendra Modi-led government to take the help of experts such as former Finance Secretary Vikay Kelkar to bring about a positive change in the economic situation.

Read: 'Smeared With Manure, No One Knows Where He Hid': Bibek Debroy Slams 'grid Failure' Expert

Read: Kanika Kapoor Discharged From Hospital Quarantine After Testing Negative For COVID Again

पुढील वर्षभरात आर्थिक परिस्थितीची काळजी घ्यायला हवी. विजय केळकरांसारख्या जबाबदार व्यक्तींना सोबत घेऊन आपण स्थितीत बदल करू शकतो. केंद्राकडूनही काही गोष्टींची राज्याला निश्चित अपेक्षा आहे. केंद्राने राज्याला आर्थिक संकटातून बाहेर पडण्यासाठी मदत म्हणून पॅकेज जाहीर करण्याची गरज आहे. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) April 6, 2020

The coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in the country until April 14 to tackle the challenge posed by the COVID-19 crisis. Currently, there are 4067 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 292 people have recovered while 109 individuals have lost their lives. On April 5, people across the country heeded PM Modi's appeal and lit a lamp, candle or torchlight to express solidarity with fellow citizens and to vanquish the darkness caused by the novel coronavirus. Apart from the PM's Cabinet colleagues, multiple Chief Ministers including Pinarayi Vijayan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in this initiative.

Read: PM Modi Lights A Lamp During '9 Minutes For India' To Vanquish Darkness Caused By COVID-19

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Confirmed Cases Cross 4000-mark; 109 Deaths Confirmed