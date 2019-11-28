NCP Leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil, Likely To Take Oath As Ministers: Sources

According to sources, NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil are likely to take oath as state ministers in Maharashtra on Thursday. Uddhav Thackeray will be leading the government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, and will be sworn in as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Sources have also reported that NCP has chosen Jayant Patil as the Deputy CM after Ajit Pawar allegedly turned it down. Jayant Patil is currently the party's legislative leader. The tripartite alliance has also decided that while NCP will get the Deputy CM's post, Congress will get the Speaker post, this was stated by NCP leader Praful Patel. As per sources, six other ministers are set to take the oath.

Congress-NCP rift

According to sources, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is unhappy with the cabinet split. Moreover, there is also a rift between Congress-NCP over the President of Vidhan Sabha. While Congress has reportedly chosen Prithviraj Chavan, NCP has claimed that Ashok Chavan has been picked. Moreover, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is not likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. However, Congress CMs Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel will be attending the ceremony. Raj Thackeray, chairperson of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is also likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Uddhav to be sworn-in as CM

Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray who was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously on Tuesday is set to take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove thenumbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government. Around 400 farmers from various districts are also invited for the swearing-in ceremony.

(With Agency Inputs)