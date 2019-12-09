NCP Pushes For 'confident' Ajit Pawar To Be Maha Dy CM; Uddhav To Decide On Expansion

After the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance comprising of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress was successful in proving a majority by garnering 169 votes in the floor test, the alliance is yet to appoint a Deputy Chief Minister for the state. Sources have now reported that the NCP has now put forth a new demand of appointing Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Earlier, on November 30, NCP leader Praful Patel had stated that the decision on the post of Deputy CM will only be taken after the winter session in Nagpur which will be held from December 16 to December 21. Even Ajit Pawar has shown immense confidence in holding the post. The final decision on the cabinet expansion is yet to be announced, with CM Uddhav Thackeray likely to decide, as per sources.

"Why are you in a hurry?"

Meanwhile, on November 30, NCP leader and state Party President Jayant Patil while speaking to reporters had reiterated that the Deputy CM would be from NCP and party supremo Sharad Pawar would take that decision. Patil said, "The deputy chief minister will be from the NCP. But Pawar Saheb will decide who will hold that post. That decision is yet to be taken. Why are you in a hurry?"

"I will take whatever responsibility the party will give to me," Ajit Pawar said when asked if he would like to be the next deputy chief minister. Pawar had taken oath as the Deputy CM on November 23 with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as Chief Minister. Pawar had believed that he had the backing of the NCP MLAs to form a government, but that proved to be false since all MLAs who had joined him returned back to Sharad Pawar, and eventually, he did too.

Maharashtra portfolio split

Sources report that the Congress plans to keep the ministeries of Revenue, Public Works Department (PWD), Excise department. Meanwhile, NCP is set to get the plum portfolios of Home, Finance, and Environment, as per sources. Shive Sena, on the other hand, will allegedly retain Urban development, Irrigation, and MSRDC.

