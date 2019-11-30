NCP To Pick Maharashtra Dy CM After Dec 22, Ajit Pawar To Join Govt Before That: Sources

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi gears for its first-floor test, NCP leader Praful has revealed on Saturday, that the decision to pick a Deputy Chief Ministerial candidate will be done only after December 22, while speaking to reporters outside Vidhan Sabha. He said that the decision will be taken after the winter session in Nagpur which will be held from December 16 to December 21. The floor test if the Maha Vikas Aghadi with its total strength of 154 members is currently underway in Maharashtra.

NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress issue whips

NCP Legislative chief has already issued a whip to all 54 members stating that they must vote in favour of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. A similar whip has been sent by Shiv Sena and Congress too. The Assembly will hold a two-day sitting on the weekend with the floor test on Saturday and the election of the Speaker on Sunday. The trust vote will be preceded by the introduction of the new ministers in the House. Six ministers have already taken oath along with CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Maha portfolio split

Meanwhile, sources have revealed the portfolios to be held by the ministers of the three parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Sources report that the Congress plans to keep the ministeries of Revenue, Public Works Department (PWD), Excise department. Meanwhile, NCP is set to get the plum portfolios of Home, Finance, and Environment, as per sources. Shive Sena, on the other hand, will allegedly retain Urban development, Irrigation, and MSRDC. Sources also report that Ajit Pawar too will be given a portfolio.

Nana Patole to be Speaker?

Earlier in the day, Congress' Nana Patole has been nominated as the next Speaker, as the alliance had agreed that Congress will decide the Speaker. Ahead of the floor test, Sanjay Raut has claimed the Maha Vikas Aghadi has the majority with a total of 170 seats in a House of 288. BJP, the Opposition now, has alleged that the new government was constantly flouting constitutional norms.

Uddhav takes oath as 1st Thackeray CM

The Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is the first member of the Thackeray clan to hold a Chief ministerial position took oath at 6:40 PM on November 30 at Shivaji Park after being unanimously selected as the Maha Vikas Aghadi leader. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56), while the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress).