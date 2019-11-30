NCP Can't Decide Dy CM? Jayant Patil Points To Sharad Pawar; Ajit Ready For Anything

NCP leader and state Party President Jayant Patil, on Saturday, said that the party has not yet decided the name for the post of Deputy Chief Minister. The Maha Vikas Aghadi, the alliance between the Shiv Sena, INC and NCP, saw Sena get the CM's post, while the NCP will get the Deputy CM's post, as per the NCP itself.

"Why are you in a hurry?"

Speaking to reporters, Patil said, "The deputy chief minister will be from the NCP. But Pawar Saheb will decide who will hold that post. That decision is yet to be taken. Why are you in a hurry?"

The Maha Vikas Aghadi was successful in proving a majority by garnering 169 votes in the floor test conducted on Saturday. As the Opposition staged a walkout - there were no votes against the alliance, while four chose to abstain from voting.

"I will take whatever responsibility the party will give to me," Ajit Pawar said when asked if he would like to be the next deputy chief minister. Pawar had taken oath as the Deputy CM on November 23 with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as Chief Minister. Pawar had believed that he had the backing of the NCP MLAs to form a government, but that proved to be false since all MLAs who had joined him returned back to Sharad Pawar, and eventually, he did too.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed the portfolios to be held by the ministers of the three parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Sources report that the Congress plans to keep the ministeries of Revenue, Public Works Department (PWD), Excise department, while the NCP is set to get the plum portfolios of Home, Finance, and Environment, as per sources. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, will allegedly retain Urban development, Irrigation, and MSRDC. Sources also report that Ajit Pawar too will be given a portfolio. NCP will decide on a Deputy CM pick after December 22, while the Congress has chosen Nana Patole as its Speaker pick.

