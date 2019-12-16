NCP Supports Student Protest Against CAA, Says 'injustice Will Come To An End'

NCP spokesperson and MLA Nawab Malik on Monday described his feelings about the ongoing agitation in different parts of the country over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act via Hindi poetry on Twitter. He stated that when injustice breaches a certain limit, it will come to an end. Maintaining that those voices who were sought to be crushed were protesting now in different ways, he stressed that this resilience will not end despite pressure from the government. His reaction comes at a time when some students of Jamia Millia Islamia were detained and allegedly injured by the police when they entered the University campus in the national capital.

Opposition condemns the use of force against students

While there have been massive protests against the CAA in states such as Assam, the national capital also witnessed such scenes on Sunday. People protesting against the CAA clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station. Several opposition leaders have condemned the alleged heavy-handed use of force by the Delhi police.

President gives assent to Citizenship Bill

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years. The Centre has exempted a major part of the North East from the ambit of the Act. The opposition contends that the Act discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha passed the Bill within a period of three days. It came into force after the President gave his assent to the Bill.

