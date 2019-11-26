NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar Extends Good Wishes To CM-elect Uddhav Thackeray

Soon after the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' alliance comprising of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress announced Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray unanimously, as its Chief Ministerial candidate, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in a tweet said it is the beginning of a new era in Maharashtra. Pawar stated that the leadership of Maharashtra is in right hands of Uddhav Thackeray and extended his best wishes to the Sena chief. Earlier, on Tuesday, November 26, after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, November 27, Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the Maharashtra CM. The apex court had also asked for no secret ballots to be used for casting votes.

READ | Maharashtra CM-elect Uddhav Thackeray To MLAs: "Need Your Complete Co-operation"

'There was a need for change in Maharashtra'

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, November 26, NCP supremo, Sharad Pawar said there was a need for change in Maharashtra. He added that after the decision of the people of Maharashtra in the elections, it is expected that the state is in good standing. He also said that there were several leaders mentoring from the outside but now they are in the arena and it is our responsibility to make them successful.

READ | ACCESSED: Supreme Court's Order On Maharashtra Political Crisis; Here Are The Highlights

Uddhav Thackeray appeals for complete cooperation of MLAs

After being elected as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena alliance on Tuesday, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray appealed for the complete cooperation of all the MLAs. Maintaining that he could not forget the tears in the eyes of the farmers, he stated that the task was to solve their problems. Moreover, he assured that his government would not work with a vengeance. At the same time, he observed that the MLAs had the ability to tackle any obstacle.

WATCH | NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Hails Supreme Court's Decision

READ | Ajit Pawar Breaks Silence Moments After Supreme Court Orders Maharashtra Floor Test