NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar Turns 79, Here's How PM Modi Wished Him

On the eve of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar's birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken to the Micro-blogging platform Twitter to wish the veteran leader and prayed for his long and healthy life.

Greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life. @PawarSpeaks — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019

Supriya Sule writes a blog on her father's birthday

Daughter of Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule has also taken to Twitter to wish the veteran leader. Tweeting in Marathi, she said, "Dear dad, You are a source of endless energy for us. You have given us a bright heritage of thought and also the strength to lead accordingly... Father, many wishes for your birthday. May you have a healthy and long life."

She also wrote a blog to express her emotions towards her father Sharad Pawar on his birthday and tweeted the link to her blog.

Former Union Minister of State for Steel, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Road Transport & Highways and Human Resource Development, Jitin Prasada of Congress has also wished Pawar on his birthday and posted pictures of the veteran leader.

My best wishes on your Birthday @PawarSpeaks . Transcending generations.. a relationship that I value and someone I hold in high regard... @supriya_sule pic.twitter.com/da8PBTlPKL — Jitin Prasada (@JitinPrasada) December 12, 2019

NCP on Saturday had urged the party supporters to celebrate Pawar's birthday by donating money for the welfare of the farmers. Pawar who is the founder of NCP has turned 79 on December 12 this year. NCP has requested the supporters to observe Pawar's birthday as farmer's day and contribute money for the welfare of the disgruntled farmers affected by the unseasonal rains.

