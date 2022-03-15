NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Welcomes Hijab Verdict; Adds 'uniform Code Needs To Be Followed'

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma welcomed the Hijab verdict by Karnataka High Court and supported the statement passed by the court. The NCW Chairperson cited 'rules & regulations' behind her stance on the judgement. 'Students should not be divided into religion, caste, or creed' added Rekha Sharma.

#HijabVerdict | I welcome the decision of the Karnataka High Court, as it is firstly not a religious practice, as per Quran. Secondly, when a student enters an institute, they must follow the rules & regulations...: Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women pic.twitter.com/YDuu3JO9F1 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2022

She also said that she is an 'ardent supporter of women's rights,' and women 'can wear anything, anywhere, but if there's a uniform code in an institute, it must be followed.'

Karnataka HC on Hijab row- 'not essential practice'

In a setback to the Hijab-clad women, the 3-Judge bench Karnataka High Court on Tuesday maintained that 'Hijab is not an essential religious practice' of Islam. Dismissing the plea, the HC noted that the '(school/college) uniform is a reasonable restriction' levied by the educational institution. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college had moved the HC regarding the case.

Moreover, it added that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to. The HC held that the state government has the power to issue a Government Order. Thus, it dismissed all writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear Hijab in colleges and challenged the government order of February 5.

Hijab controversy

It started back in December when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. As some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this notice, there was a considerable uproar.

Later in January, 5 students of Government P.U. College for Girls, Udupi moved the Karnataka HC seeking permission to attend classes while wearing a Hijab citing fundamental rights and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam.

Meanwhile, the role of Campus Front of India was also established in the matter with Republic TV's super exclusive report on February 23 showing CFI leader Aseel Akram admitting on camera that the organization was allegedly leading the protests in colleges across the state amid the hijab row.