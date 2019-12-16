NCW Chief: I Urge Supreme Court To Execute Nirbhaya's Convicts Immediately

The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday recalled the Nirbhaya gang-rape which took place exactly seven years back on December 16, 2012. Taking to Twitter, she said that the slow justice system and long legal procedure make our laws ineffective. Sharma also urged the Supreme Court to execute the convicts immediately.

7 years since we lost #Nirbhaya &still waiting for justice.Our slow justice system & long legal procedures makes laws ineffective.On this day when we are remembering our brave daughter,I urge #SupremeCourt to decide on pending review petition&exicute the convicts immediately — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) December 16, 2019

Nirbhaya's mother appeals to the government

Last week, Nirbhaya's mother had appealed to the government to end their seven-year-long fight against the rape convicts as soon as possible. She said, "I have not written any letter. I have just pleaded that this should be the end. We have struggled for seven years. I appeal that the govt and the Supreme Court should defer their all petitions and hang them soon. If they will be hanged on 16th, then nothing is better than this. A strong message will go to the people if they hang on the same day. This justice will be for the whole country not only us." However, the court will be hearing, one of the accused, Akshay Kumar's plea, on December 17, seeking a review of the apex court's 2017 judgement that pronounced capital punishment for the convicts.

The Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015.

The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed death sentence by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017. In July 2018, the SC rejected the review pleas filed by the three convicts for a re-examination of its 2017 judgment. The Tihar jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts on October 31 this year reminding them about the mercy petition being their last option after exhausting all other legal options.

