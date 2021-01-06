NCW Takes Cognisance Of Badaun Gangrape & Murder; Seeks Report & Dispatches Official 

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has now taken cognizance of the Badaun gangrape and murder case of a 50-year-old woman, whose body was found near a temple where she had gone to offer prayers on January 3, 2021.

While speaking to ANI, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said they have taken the matter into cognizance and will investigate it. She added that a member of the NCW would travel to Badaun.

We've taken cognisance of the matter. One NCW member is going to the spot to investigate the matter to meet the family and the police and take an exact stock of the situation: Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women, on alleged gangrape in Badaun, UP pic.twitter.com/JfaOHkpiWm — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

While the claim when she was brought to her home injured and bleeding was that the victim had fallen into a well, the post-mortem which was conducted 44 hours later has confirmed that she was assaulted and gangraped. Four police teams have been formed to probe the incident and two accused have been arrested while one remains absconding. The SHO of Badaun has been suspended over negligence.

Badaun SSP Sankalp Sharma assured that all the three culprits will be arrested soon.

"A 50-year-old woman's body was found in suspicious circumstances. According to the post mortem report and on the basis of relatives statements the FIR has been lodged under Section 376 and IPC 302. Four teams have been made and all 3 culprits will be arrested soon."

Priyanka Gandhi on Badaun Rape Case

On Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the CM Yogi-led government over the gangrape and murder in Badaun district, alleging that there was something wrong in the intentions of the Uttar Pradesh administration on the issue of women's security. She compared the Badaun incident with Hathras and questioned the government of not listening to the voices of those pleading for justice.

हाथरस में



सरकारी अमले ने शुरुआत में फरियादी की नहीं सुनी, सरकार ने अफसरों को बचाया और आवाज को दबाया



बदायूं में



थानेदार ने फरियादी की नहीं सुनी, घटनास्थल का मुआयना तक नहीं किया।



महिला सुरक्षा पर यूपी सरकार की नियत में खोट है।https://t.co/3RKcDN0auV — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 6, 2021

