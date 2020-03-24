The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Harsha Bhogle & Sanjay Manjrekar Hail PM Modi's Decision Of Country-wide Lockdown

Cricket News

Veteran commentators Harsha Bhogle and Sanjay Manjrekar hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a bold step and implementing a 21-day lockdown

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harsha

Harsha Bhogle and Sanjay Manjrekar came forward to comment on PM Narendra Modi's 21-day Lockdown announcement which will be implemented from midnight on Wednesday in order to tackle the deadly COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world.

Coronavirus Outbreak : PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown Starting From Midnight

'Excellent address'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Harsha Bhogle wrote that he had never thought he would live to see a lockdown that depends entirely on us, and the services made available, to succeed. The 'Voice of Indian Cricket' also mentioned that for him supplies are the key and he is optimistic everyone can manage that which will bring one and all together and make everyone stronger eventually.

Meanwhile, Bhogle's co-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar took to social media and hailed PM Modi for his excellent address. At the same time, the former batsman also mentioned that the lockdown and the threat had to be conveyed with passion, looking into the eyes of the nation and not just read out monotonously from a sheet of paper.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM to address nation at 8 PM; COVID-19 confirmations cross 500

PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown 

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence.  All districts, village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

He added, "I appeal to you with folded hands that wherever you are in the nation now, stay there only. Looking at the present situation, the lockdown will be for 21 days -  3 weeks. Coming 21 days, is very crucial for families and citizens. As per experts, 21 days is needed minimum for breaking the cycle. If 21 days not handled, then the country and your family will go back to 21 years behind." 

READ: PM Modi cites 'Social Distancing' as the only way to avoid Coronavirus spread

READ: Mumbai cops file 112 cases against people for violating Coronavirus curfew

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI HAILS COUNTRYMEN
Virat
KOHLI ON 21-DAY LOCKDOWN
China
HANTAVIRUS: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
PM Modi
PM MODI ON COVID-19 THREAT IN WORLD
COVID-19
ICMR WARNS COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Harsha
BHOGLE, MANJREKAR ON LOCKDOWN