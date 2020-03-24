Harsha Bhogle & Sanjay Manjrekar Hail PM Modi's Decision Of Country-wide Lockdown

Harsha Bhogle and Sanjay Manjrekar came forward to comment on PM Narendra Modi's 21-day Lockdown announcement which will be implemented from midnight on Wednesday in order to tackle the deadly COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world.

Coronavirus Outbreak : PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown Starting From Midnight

'Excellent address'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Harsha Bhogle wrote that he had never thought he would live to see a lockdown that depends entirely on us, and the services made available, to succeed. The 'Voice of Indian Cricket' also mentioned that for him supplies are the key and he is optimistic everyone can manage that which will bring one and all together and make everyone stronger eventually.

I never thought I would live to see this. A nationwide lockdown that depends entirely on us, and the services made available, to succeed. To me, supplies is the key. I am optimistic, if we can manage that, that this will bring us together and make us stronger eventually. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Bhogle's co-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar took to social media and hailed PM Modi for his excellent address. At the same time, the former batsman also mentioned that the lockdown and the threat had to be conveyed with passion, looking into the eyes of the nation and not just read out monotonously from a sheet of paper.

Excellent address by the Honourable PM. The #lockdownindia and the threat had to be conveyed with passion, looking into the eyes of the nation & not just read out monotonously from a sheet of paper. Let’s do it India! Let’s beat this thing! 👍#NarendraModi — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 24, 2020

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

He added, "I appeal to you with folded hands that wherever you are in the nation now, stay there only. Looking at the present situation, the lockdown will be for 21 days - 3 weeks. Coming 21 days, is very crucial for families and citizens. As per experts, 21 days is needed minimum for breaking the cycle. If 21 days not handled, then the country and your family will go back to 21 years behind."

