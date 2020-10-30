NDRF Inducts 3 Indigenous Breed Dogs; Pledges To Train More Under 'vocal For Local'

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'vocal for local' initiative, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also risen to the clarion call and begun training of indigenous dog breeds to be a part of the force's dog squad. NDRF has so far trained and inducted three dogs of indigenous breeds to its squad to aid in rescue operations.

According to PK Tiwary, Commandant of the 8th Battalion of the NDRF, three dogs of indigenous breeds have been trained so far to aid the force in rescue efforts in disasters and calamities. Praising the Indian breed, Tiwary said the detection and operational ability of the Indian dogs are no less than of any other foreign breed.

'Indian dogs have more vigour and agility'

"All it requires is a little patience to handle them. Indian dogs have more vigour and agility. Earlier, we used to train foreign dogs. Now we have started to train Indian breeds as well," Tiwary said.

Adding further he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advocated for 'vocal for local' and it is a genuine initiative under which the force began to train Indian breed dogs. Initially, the force faced a lot of difficulties as some of those dogs ran away. But the force has trained some of them and so far, we have inducted three dogs in our squad, he added.

PM Modi advocates for 'vocal for local'

Prime Minister Modi earlier in August had urged citizens to bring dogs of the Indian breed home if they were planning to adopt a canine. "I have been told that Indian breed dogs are very good and competent. The cost of their upkeep is also quite less and they are also accustomed to the Indian conditions. When self-reliant India is becoming the mantra of masses, then no area should be left behind," PM had said during his monthly 'Mann ki Baat."

24 NDRF Staff Honoured

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 24 NDRF personnel who took part in rescue operations post a deadly building collapse in Bhiwandi in September were awarded the 'Director General's Disc' for their exemplary work, officials said. The ground-plus-three Gilani building crashed on September 21, killing 38 people, including 17 children.

An NDRF release said the 24 personnel were felicitated for exemplary dedication and outstanding professionalism towards their work during rescue operations which went on for over two days.

