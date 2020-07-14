Nepal PM Oli Insane, Remove Him Immediately: Ayodhya Seers On 'Lord Ram Not Indian' Claim

Lashing out at KP Sharma Oli’s bizarre claim that the birthplace of Lord Rama is in Nepal, priests in Ayodhya said the neighbour's Prime Minister has made the statements under pressure from China. They condemned Oli’s claims and called him insane.

"Lord Rama was born here. He was born here in Ayodhya near Saryu river. It is a popular belief that he belongs to Ayodhya. It is true that Sita Ji (Lord Rama's wife) was from Nepal, but to claim that Lord Rama was Nepali is wrong. I condemn Oli's statement," Mahant Dinendra Das, Ram Temple Trust member said.

Kalki Ram Das Maharaj, president, Rama Dal Trust, went on to say that despite being a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ the Nepal Prime Minister was working on behalf of China and Pakistan. He recalled one of the lines from religious Hindu books that said – “The place from where Saryu river flows in the east is Ayodhya.”

READ | Nepal PM Claims 'real Ayodhya Is Not In India'; Alleges Encroachment Of Cultural Heritage

'Oli unaware of Nepal's history'

Das further said that the Saryu river is not situated in Nepal and so his claims remain false. “I am challenging him that he will be dethroned in one month," he added. Commenting on the statement, another priest Mahant Paramhansh Acharya said that KP Sharma Oli is not Nepali as he is unaware of his country's history. “China had captured over two dozen Nepali villages and to conceal that he is using Lord Rama's name,” he said.

"Lord Rama belongs to the whole universe. He was born here in Ayodhya. Oli is betraying his people and people of Nepal should protest against him otherwise they have to face ill fate. It does not make a difference whatever he said. Oli is insane," Acharya added.

All India Akhada Parishad President Mahant Narendra Giri demanded an apology from KP Sharma Oli for his statement, adding that he should be removed as the Prime Minister of Nepal. "Nepal should apologize now. Oli has lost his conscience. He is on the way to ruin Nepal. He should be removed immediately," he stated.

READ | India-Nepal Border Row: BRM Stages Unique Postage Stamp Protest Along Border

'Lord Rama is Nepali not Indian'

Making a bizarre and shocking claim on Monday evening, Nepal's KP Sharma Oli said that 'real Ayodhya' - that is the birthplace of Hindu God Ram is in Nepal and not in India. He was quoted by Nepali media saying that Lord Ram is Nepali and India has encroached upon the cultural heritage of Nepal by setting up 'fake Ayodhya', Nepali media reported.

This comes amid rising tensions between India and Nepal and reports of China's meddling in Nepal's internal politics. Nepal has recently banned the transmission of all Indian private news channels except Doordarshan. The current tensions began when Nepal issued a new map claiming Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura - which are a part of India's Uttarakhand - as their territory.

READ | Nepal Sends 'diplomatic Note' After Censoring Indian Channels Amid PM Oli's Maneuvering

READ | Amid Tensions With India, Cable Operators In Nepal Ban All Indian News Channels Except DD