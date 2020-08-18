Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's Kin Demand Probe Into His Fate On His Death Anniversary

Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's death has been one of the most controversial and can also be termed as one of the most discussed mysteries in modern India. Several theories are associated with his death. On August 18, 1945, he boarded the plane that crashed in Japanese-occupied Formosa, now in Taiwan. The widely-accepted belief is that Netaji had died in this crash.

As multiple theories have been present since long about Bose surviving the plane crash and also that Bose returned to India disguised as Gumnami Baba, the family in India has slammed such theories.

"Why the delay to obtain the remains kept at Renkoji to conduct DNA test, if possible, and bring the same to India, if proved positive and build a befitting Memorial in Delhi. Closure must to stop fake narratives continuing to denigrate Netaji." stated Chandra Kumar Bose, grandnephew and senior leader of BJP.

Writer and researcher Anuj Dhar on the other has maintained that Bose was alive post the air crash and had also returned to India. Dhar, in his book, Conundrum, has heavily suggested that Bose was Gumnami Baba.

Dhar took to Twitter on Tuesday and cited an Intelligence Bureau report stating Mahatma Gandhi's claim of Subhash Chandra Bose being alive after the air crash.

Extract from an Intelligence Bureau report dealing with Mahatma Gandhi’s claim that #SubhasChandraBose was alive after his reported death. There will be many more. Govt of India refuses to declassify a related report by Director of Military Intelligence. #EndTheSecrecyOnNetaji pic.twitter.com/I8cqpKM8Ul — Anuj Dhar (@anujdhar) August 18, 2020

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also asked for more clarity on the issue. The Chief Minister stated that people have a right to know about the great son of the soil. She wrote, "On this day, in 1945, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose went on a flight from Taihoku Airport in Taiwan, only to disappear forever. We still do not know what happened to him. People have a right to know about the great son of the soil."

