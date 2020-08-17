'Abhay 2' Scene Makes Freedom Fighter A Criminal; Social Media Erupts And Forces Apology

Netizens all over the country slammed a web show named 'Abhay 2' for a scene depicting freedom fighter Khudiram Bose's image as one of the pictures put up on a criminal board. Khudiram Bose is considered to be one of the youngest martyrs of the freedom movement, and the scene made social media erupt like a volcano.



From student leaders to historians to journalists, all took to social media to slam the OTT platform in question.

"We know what the channel does! Martyr Khudiram Bose's photograph has been used as one of the fugitive local criminal in the 2nd episode of the 2nd season of "Abhay-2" series! We have to protest against this." stated Mayukh Biswas, General Secretary of Students' Federation of India (SFI).

Khudiram Bose was an Indian revolutionary who for his role in the Muzaffarpur Conspiracy Case, along with Prafulla Chaki. He was sentenced to death and subsequently executed, making him one of the youngest martyrs of the Indian Independence Movement. Bose also has cult status in Bengal, and his songs and stories are a part of Bengal's folklore.

'Ashamed as a Bengali'

"I am feeling more ashamed as a Bengali. Because the director of the web series is Ken Ghosh. He should personally apologize first but the reality is he is giving the news when the removed episode will be available" stated TV personality Kunal Ghosh slamming Ken Ghosh, who is also a Bengali.

Netizens who do not represent any media or political background too raised their voices.

"You don't know what the Bengalis are!!!! How dare you to show Khudiram bose as a terrorist?? That boy who inspired the million of people to fight for freedom. Today he is a terrorist??? You have to suffer for showing this." stated Joyanto Moi, a Twitter user.

Zee5, the OTT platform where the web series is being aired, took no time to issue a statement of apology. The OTT stated that they have no intentions to hurt anybody's sentiments.

"The producers, show and the platform, have no intent whatsoever to offend any community or hurt anybody’s sentiments. Keeping in mind the feedback received and with utmost respect to our audience, we have blurred the image (inadvertently) used in one of the scenes of Abhay2" reads the Zee5 statement.

Abhay is an Indian Hindi language crime thriller web series, produced by B. P. Singh and directed by Ken Ghosh, the series marks the digital debut of Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu, who stars alongside Elnaaz Norouzi, Sandeepa Dhar and Namit Das.

Screengrab of the scene with Khudiram on criminal board:

