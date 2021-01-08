Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Niece Chitra Ghosh Passes Away; PM Modi Extends Condolences

On Friday, PM Narendra Modi condoled the death of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's niece and daughter of Sarat Chandra Bose, Chitra Ghosh. Taking to twitter, PM Modi stated that Chitra Ghosh's vast contribution in the academic field is commendable. He also lauded her contribution in community service.

PM Modi condoles Chitra Ghosh's death

PM Modi also recalled his meeting with Ghosh and spoke about several discussions he had with her, including the declassification of files related to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's death.

Professor Chitra Ghosh made pioneering contributions to academics and community service. I recall my interaction with her, when we discussed many subjects including declassification of files relating to Netaji Bose. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/2sflRB8mPb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2021

Apart from PM Modi, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya also extended his condolences. Vijayvargiya also spoke about Chitra Ghosh's contribution in the field of education.

"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's niece and daughter of Sharat Chandra Bose ji, Chitra Ghosh ji, passed away. A social worker, her work of motivating the youth in the field of education will never be forgotten." said Vijayvargiya

सादर श्रद्धांजलि !!!



नेताजी सुभाषचंद्र बोस जी की भतीजी एवं शरत चंद्र बोस जी की बेटी चित्रा घोष जी के निधन से एक समाजसेवी बिदा हो गया। शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में युवाओं को प्रेरित करने के उनके कार्य को कभी भुलाया नहीं जा सकेगा।



ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/kOrIAJ48Bn — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) January 8, 2021

Chitra Ghosh's life and contribution

Chitra Ghosh was educated in the disciplines of Political Science and Economics. Ghosh was also involved in the education service of the West Bengal government since the beginning of her teaching career which commenced from Bethune College. Apart from this, she also worked as the Head of the Department of Political Science at Lady Brabourne College. In addition, she was also a visiting lecturer in the Political Science and International Relations Departments of Calcutta and Jadavpur Universities.

During the course of her career, she also worked as a professor of Social and Political History at the Netaji Institute for Asian Studies in Calcutta. As a part of her social work, she was instrumental in the upliftment of the socially backward. Some of the books authored by her include Rights and Obligations of Indian Women, Women’s Studies in India, Women and Politics World Wide(IPSA), Women Movement Politics in Bengal, The World of Thai Women (1990), Opening of Closed Windows (2002).

