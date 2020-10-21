How Subhas Chandra Bose's 1939 Exit As Elected Congress Chief Culminated In Partition

On the 77th anniversary of the formation of the Azad Hind Provisional government, freedom icon Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose had an important message for the youth of India - to stay united across the religious lines in order to protect the country.

The manner of the passing away of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose remains a mystery till date; however, Chandra Kumar Bose believes that it could be resolved later in the due process of time but the need of the hour was to follow Netaji’s ideology to stay united as a nation - ‘A United India’.

A few days ago, Chandra Kumar Bose had brought to light that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s resignation as the elected President of the Indian National Congress back in 1939 had paved the way for divisive politics leading to the partition of India on religious grounds and acceptance of the Dominion Status instead of ‘Purna Swaraj’ or ‘Complete Independence’.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s resignation as elected President of @INCIndia in 1939, paved the way for divisive politics leading to the partition of India on religious grounds & acceptance of Dominion Status instead of Purna Swaraj or Complete Independence! Fact of history! pic.twitter.com/Wo1Wg2hNVM — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) October 19, 2020

Netaji’s departure from the Congress

Speaking to Republic World on Wednesday, Chandra Kumar Bose weighed in on this statement and pointed out that when Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose became the President of the Congress for the first time in 1938 at Haripura in Gujarat, he asked the Congress to stop negotiating with the British for freedom and earn it by fighting for freedom.

“No nation in the world had attained freedom by begging for it or via negotiations”, Chandra Kumar Bose said.

Emphasising on the role of Subhas Chandra Bose in providing a new direction to the Congress leadership in 1938 after being elected as its President, Netaji’s grandnephew said that the freedom fighter maintained a strong opinion that communal harmony must be maintained and that the 'Bharatiyas' must unite to fight for freedom against the British. Chandra Kumar Bose pointed out that Netaji had implemented the same in his Azad Hind Force that he went on to establish in 1941.

However, things changed a year later when Subhas Chandra Bose was re-elected as the Congress’ president in 1939, defeating Pattabhi Sitaramaiah at the Tripuri Congress which prompted Mahatma Gandhi to label Pattabhi Sitaramaiah’s defeat as his own. This, Chandra Kumar Bose claims, is very ‘unfortunate’ as Netaji had ‘great respect for Mahatma Gandhi’ and pointed out that it was Subash Chandra Bose who first hailed Gandhi as the ‘Father of the Nation’ while leading the Azad Hind Forces.

Elaborating further, Chandra Kumar Bose said that Netaji’s resignation from the Congress as its president in 1939 reversed his aim of keeping the nation united as his departure prompted negotiations and discussions with the British for partition based on religion. Netaji’s grandnephew reiterated that the freedom fighter would have never allowed the country to be partitioned on the basis of religion and that it was the evil design of the British Empire - the ‘Divide & Rule policy’.

‘Congress leaders are equally responsible’

Chandra Kumar Bose claimed that the Congress leadership that took over after Netaji’s resignation encouraged divisive politics and the division of the country paving way for the creation of ‘a jihadi state called Pakistan’. Netaji’s grandnephew was also of the opinion that while Mohammad Jinnah was to be blamed for the formation of Pakistan, he ‘never asked for partition’ until 1940 and he did so ‘after he realized he could not share power with the Congress leadership in India.

“We can blame Jinnah for the formation of Pakistan but equally responsible are the Congress leaders of that era. After Subhas Chandra Bose left, they decided to divide the nation & it was permanent damage that will go on for centuries”, said Chandra Kumar Bose to Republic World.

‘Stay united’: Chandra Kumar Bose

“We must follow Netaji’s ideology to keep the nation united. Pakistan has been formed, Bangladesh has been formed. Let us not break the nation further. Communal harmony must be maintained. We need to stay united and that is the message Netaji has given”, said Chandra Kumar Bose in his message to the youth of India.

