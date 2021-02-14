Netizens Remember Sacrifice Of CRPF Soldiers On 2nd Anniversary Of Pulwama Terror Attack

As February 14, 2021, marks 2 years of the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them, netizens took to Twitter to pay homage to the CRPF jawans who laid their lives for the nation. International sand artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik on Sunday paid tribute to the soldiers with his sand art. As of now, "#PulwamaAttack" is currently trending on Twitter with nearly 25,000 tweets.

2nd Anniversary of Pulwama Attack: Netizens remember sacrifice of soldiers

2 years ago this very day many lost their fathers, brothers, sons and friends. What we loose, this country lost it's 40 sons who were unaware of the attack ahead. They weren't martyred on war zone, they were attacked from behind. This is will a #BlackDayForIndia #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/Gdf9XDIDae — Tushar Kant Naikॐ♫$ (@TusharKant_Naik) February 13, 2021

#PulwamaAttack#PulwamaTerrorAttack #BlackDay !!

14 February 2019

Never Forget ,Never Forgive 🙏😖

The Moment When Whole India Cried !! pic.twitter.com/IAOVx398gS — Ayush Vaishnav (@AyushVa21516182) February 13, 2021

14th February 2019

“Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack . They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom. #PulwamaAttack 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nsGRL5KE7k — Mᴀʜɪᴍᴀ (@ItsMaahiRajput) February 13, 2021

Today most of the People will be celebrating Valentines Day with their better halves.



But ever thought about the families of the 40 CRPF Jawans who sacrificed their lives for INDIA. 🇮🇳



Someone lost a son, a father, a husband and a Brother.💔



BLACK DAY FOR SURE#PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/yx4TJyH39Z — Underrated (Offline🖤🖤) (@DSavageGuy) February 13, 2021

India Will NEVER FORGET THE MARTYRDOM of the BRAVE SOULS who lost their lives in protecting our Motherland...jai Hind.🙏🇮🇳#PulwamaAttack #BlackDay pic.twitter.com/bToFp4fR0i — ऋषि राजपूत (@srishirajIND) February 14, 2021

Pulwama Terror Attack: A black day for India

Two years ago on February 14, 2019, 40 Indian soldiers were martyred in one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. After the deadly attack, a Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for this terror attack. A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. The attack, which was reported near Awantipora at nearly 3:15 pm resulted in the death of 40 CRPF jawans, while many others were left injured.

After this attack, India had also withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan and the whole international community had expressed its strong support to India in the wake of the terror attack. The memorial having names of all 40 jawans killed in the attack was inaugurated on February 14, 2020, at CRPF's Training Centre at Lethpora camp in Pulwama. The memorial is inscribed with the names of all the 40 troopers along with their photographs and the motto of the CRPF -- "Seva and Nishtha" (Service and Loyalty).

Earlier on Republic Day 2021, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) ASI Mohan Lal who lost his life during the Pulwama attack in 2019, was awarded the President Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) posthumously. Mohan Lal was awarded the medal for spotting the IED-laden car and having fired to stop the car before it rammed into a bus in the convoy that killed the suicide bomber and 40 CRPF personnel on February 14, 2019.

Balakot Airstrike

Following this attack, India after few days carried out an airstrike on JeM's Balakot terror training camp in Pakistan. Earlier on February 26, 12 Mirage 2000 jets of the Indian Air Force crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and dropped bombs into Balakot, Pakistan. India claimed that it attacked a JeM training camp and killed a large number of terrorists, reported to be between 300 and 350. Meanwhile, Pakistan claimed that they quickly scrambled jets to intercept the IAF jets, who dropped their payloads to quickly return over the Line of Control.

Later on February 27, the Pakistan Air Force conducted an airstrike into Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation for the Indian airstrike the day before. Both Pakistan and India agreed that no damage was caused by Pakistan's airstrike. However, in an ensuing dogfight between Indian and Pakistani jets, an Indian MiG-21 was shot down over Pakistan and its pilot - Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured. Pakistan later released Varthaman on March 1.

