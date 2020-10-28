Netizens Tell Arnab 'we Don't Need Proof'; Back Republic As Transparency Busts Fake Story

Massive support poured in from across India for Republic Media Network as the network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami showed the company's books of accounts on his live debate show, on Tuesday night’s edition of ‘The Debate’, as he put on record the facts and bust the fake news narrative being pedalled against him and his network in the fraud TRP case.

The Mumbai Police was quoted in media outlets such as Mid-Day and Economic Times as saying that Republic TV received Rs.32 lakh from the Hansa Research Group Private Ltd. On his live debate show, Arnab showed how Republic had never transacted with any such company. Arnab also showed the viewers the 4 part detailed records that accounts for every penny of advertising money that was paid by Hansa Vision India Pvt Ltd to Republic. He showed the letterheads, and television release orders on camera, and each one was by Hansa Vision, not Hansa Research.

As Arnab & team once again exposed the malicious attempt of the Mumbai Police to falsely implicate Republic Media Network, the people of India backed the network to keep fighting for the truth and firmly reiterated their unending & unconditional support to Republic.

'We are with you', people of India tell Republic

Arnab sir. You need to stay motivated and strong... U have all the strength and courage to face the tsunami of all the problems.. u will rise with rainbow dash and will become a dominant player in this ... The whole nation stands with u... Just stay calm Nd fight back — Ruchika Singh (@Ruchika53426578) October 27, 2020

@AmitShah @narendramodi Dear Sir they are breaking Arnab repeatedly harassing him and his team of hard working journalists! What is their crime why this treatment lies after lies to break him? Please take some action before it’s too late 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — sona (@sonab96287890) October 27, 2020

@republic We don't need proof from someone who is a self made man in Indian journalism, which is otherwise rotten and sold out.

We believe Arnab, we always will.#ParamBirLiesAgain — Anindita - SSRF (@a4anindita) October 27, 2020

Absolutely Arnab & his channel has been harrassed too much, crossing all limits. — ASP (@AlkaPradhan13) October 27, 2020

The entire nation is with you Arnab Goswami... let them stoop as low as they want. You will definitely emerge victorious because millions of people are with you and praying for you.#ParamBirLiesAgain #ParamBirLiesAgain #ParamBirLiesAgain — Misha K (@mkm_misha) October 27, 2020

Arnab Sir see like you this really sad .

We are with you sir. We are fight together .we Stand for you. #ParamBirLiesAgain #ParambirShameOnyou — Harpreet Kaur Maan (@Harpree72889970) October 27, 2020

Republic calls out fake news

The Republic Media Network has slammed the incessant attempts by some news publications to spread lies and canards without doing a single basic fact check. Republic has put on record that it was Hansa Vision that made a payment to Republic in lieu of the on-air advertising done for the period of October 2017 to October 2018. However, both the Mumbai Police and the aforesaid media outlets could not seem to distinguish between Hansa Vision India Pvt Ltd and Hansa Research Group Private Ltd. The network denounces the lie that a company paid Republic to increase the channel's ratings.

Meanwhile, Hansa Research released an official statement wherein it was categorically stated that it has had no business dealings with Republic TV at any point in time, or vice-versa. As per the Hansa statement, the Crime Branch spokesperson's alleged statement reported in the media regarding payment of Rs.32 lakh to Republic TV is incorrect.

Here is Hansa Research Group's full statement:

No payment to Republic TV from Hansa Research or vice versa

Hansa Research categorically states that it has had no business dealings with Republic TV and no payment has been made to the Channel nor received from the Channel. In a statement reported in the Media, the Crime Branch spokesperson investigating the TRP scam has alleged that Hansa Research has made payment of Rs 32 lakhs to Republic TV which is incorrect.

Clarifying further, Shekar Swamy, Group CEO Hansa said: “Our Group company Hansa Vision India Pvt Ltd is in the advertising business. It purchases advertising time and space in various TV channels, newspapers, radio, digital platforms and other media regularly for its clients. This is normal, routine business. The last time Hansa Vision has purchased advertising time in Republic TV was two years ago for the period from Sept 2017 to Oct 2018 for a value of Rs 108 lakhs. The Mumbai Police is perhaps incorrectly linking this with the current TRP related investigation.”

In the past two years, as part of its business, Hansa Vision has purchased TV advertising time from 55 TV channels for a total value of Rs 13.42 crs on behalf of its clients. In 2019 and 2020, Hansa Vision has not bought any advertising time from Republic TV.

Adds Shekar Swamy, “The Hansa Research CEO and team have been repeatedly called by API Mr Sachin Vaze of the Crime Branch, and asked to stay till late hours. They are cooperating with the investigation and have submitted various documents as asked for. Hansa Research and the people working for this company, have nothing to do with the advertising activities of the group company Hansa Vision.”

