Hansa Research Goes On Record Busting Fake News, Says ‘no Payment’ To Or From Republic

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Hansa Research Group Private Ltd. categorically stated that it has had no business dealings with Republic TV at any point in time. This comes amid Republic Media Network's ultimatum to Mid-Day and Economic Times and the Bennett, Coleman and Company Limited to issue an official public apology within 24 hours for publishing a fake story that the network received money from the Hansa Research Group.

Moreover, the Mumbai Police has been requested to either deny or confirm the story officially by 9 pm on Tuesday. As per the Hansa statement, the Crime Branch spokesperson's alleged statement reported in the media regarding payment of Rs.32 lakh to Republic TV is incorrect. It has been clarified that Hansa Research Group Private Ltd. and its employees have nothing to do with the advertising activities of Hansa Vision India Pvt Ltd.

Here is Hansa Research's full statement:

Hansa Research categorically states that it has had no business dealings with Republic TV and no payment has been made to the Channel nor received from the Channel. In a statement reported in the Media, the Crime Branch spokesperson investigating the TRP scam has alleged that Hansa Research has made payment of Rs 32 lakhs to Republic TV which is incorrect.

Clarifying further, Shekar Swamy, Group CEO Hansa said: “Our Group company Hansa Vision India Pvt Ltd is in the advertising business. It purchases advertising time and space in various TV channels, newspapers, radio, digital platforms and other media regularly for its clients. This is normal, routine business. The last time Hansa Vision has purchased advertising time in Republic TV was two years ago for the period from Sept 2017 to Oct 2018 for a value of Rs 108 lakhs. The Mumbai Police is perhaps incorrectly linking this with the current TRP related investigation.”

In the past two years, as part of its business, Hansa Vision has purchased TV advertising time from 55 TV channels for a total value of Rs 13.42 crs on behalf of its clients. In 2019 and 2020, Hansa Vision has not bought any advertising time from Republic TV.

Adds Shekar Swamy, “The Hansa Research CEO and team have been repeatedly called by API Mr Sachin Vaze of the Crime Branch, and asked to stay till late hours. They are cooperating with the investigation and have submitted various documents as asked for. Hansa Research and the people working for this company, have nothing to do with the advertising activities of the group company Hansa Vision.”

