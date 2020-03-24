'Never Forget Violence & Anarchy Unleashed': Amit Malviya As Shaheen Bagh Gets Cleared

BJP's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya lauded the clearing of the Shaheen Bagh site on Tuesday stating that despite the site being cleared, people should never forget 'the cycle of violence and anarchy' that the 'peaceful protestors' there had unleashed. After over a 100 days of the sit-in protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, authorities on Tuesday cleared the site as the entire country goes into lockdown amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

As agencies clear Shaheen Bagh and other illegal protest sites, never forget the cycle of violence and anarchy unleashed by the ‘peaceful protestors’, which had intellectual cover from some in the media and Left intelligentsia. But finally the idea of a ‘Muslim veto’ is dead... — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 24, 2020

The protestors had gathered at Shaheen Bagh despite a lockdown and curfew being imposed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. As a part of the lockdown, borders have been sealed, public transport has been shut, and only essential services are running. However, the Shaheen Bagh protesters lead by former Congress MLA Ashu Khan had gathered there defying the government's orders amidst the nationwide pandemic scare.

BJP expresses relief

Expressing 'great relief' BJP's Gopal Krishna Agarwal said that the Shaheen Bagh protest was 'unnecessary and politically motivated'. He said, "A great relief. It was an unnecessary and politically motivated protest. Caused huge loss of life and property and agony to hundreds and thousands of innocent and unsuspecting citizens of the country." Last week, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy had said that the Delhi Police had held multiple meetings with the protesters, in an attempt to persuade them into calling off the protest amid the Coronavirus scare.

