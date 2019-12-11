SC's New 5-member Bench To Hear Review Petitions Against Ayodhya Verdict On Dec 12

A new 5-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will hear the Ayodhya review petitions on Thursday at 1.40 pm. This change is a direct consequence of the retirement of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who was part of the original bench. He has now been replaced by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who is in line to become the CJI in the future. Apart from him, the bench comprises CJI Sharad Bobde, Justices DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

Multiple review petitions filed

As per a lawyer connected with the Ayodhya land dispute case, the SC 5-judge bench will hold an in-chamber hearing on Thursday to decide whether to hear the Ayodhya review petitions in open court or not. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has already filed a review petition in the SC. Moreover, 40 academics and activists including Irfan Habib, Harsh Mander, Farah Naqvi, Nandini Sundar, Shabnam Hashmi, John Dayal, and Jayati Ghosh have also filed a review plea through senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. According to an All India Muslim Personal Board office-bearer, six more litigants are likely to follow suit.

SC awarded the entire disputed area to Hindu parties

There has been a longstanding legal dispute about the ownership of land in Ayodhya, which is considered as the birthplace of Lord Ram. The Allahabad High Court gave its judgment on this disputed land in 2010, partitioning it among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. Thereafter, 14 appeals were filed in the SC against this judgment of the Allahabad High Court. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was part of the Ayodhya mediation panel headed by former SC Justice Kalifulla. The panel submitted a report to the SC outlining its proposals to solve the dispute. Finally, the Constitution bench of the SC pronounced a unanimous verdict on November 9, awarding the entire disputed area to the Hindu parties. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

