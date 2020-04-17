Children Below 11 Years Testing Positive For Covid Is A New Trend In AP: Health Official

While the number of Covid-19 positive cases in India is nearing the 13,000 mark, a disturbing trend has emerged in Andhra Pradesh. Dr. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Health) of Andhra Pradesh state government has stated that a new trend has emerged from state wherein children under the age of 11 have been testing positive for Coronavirus. He had, however, denied the possibility of chances of community spread taking place in the state.

The new deadly trend in AP

Speaking to ANI, he said, "We have got some COVID-19 cases who are below 11 yrs of age. That is a new trend, new disease, new infection, we are still trying to understand the nature of the infection. The line of treatment and protocol remains the same. We are following the advice by ICMR."

Denying the possibility of community spread of the virus he said, "The majority of cases recorded in Andhra Pradesh are linked to either foreign returnees or the Markaz returnees. There are very few cases that do not have a link to these."

AP to double tests to 4000 daily

The state government is also planning to double the number of COVID-19 tests being carried out in the state. The state is planning to conduct 4,000 COVID-19 tests every day which is almost double the number of the present 2,100 COVID-19 tests being conducted.

According to a release by the Andhra Pradesh CMO, the decision to double the number of COVID-19 tests was revealed during a meeting held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday. CM Reddy has instructed officials to conduct rapid testing taking every Mandal as a unit in the state. He also ordered the officials to provide financial assistance to the poor returning to their homes from the quarantine facility.

"The Chief Minister sought details on the facilities being provided at quarantine centers and ordered the officials to provide Rs 2,000 financial assistance to the poor who are returning home from quarantine centers besides performing weekly tests," the release added.

Till now, Andhra Pradesh has recorded 534 cases of the virus and 14 deaths.

