Andhra Pradesh: Newborn Babies Named After Coronavirus In Kadapa District

As the world is fighting against coronavirus pandemic and the country is under a 21-day lockdown, two newborns have been reportedly named after the virus in Andhra Pradesh. According to ANI, Sasikala of Tallapalli village and Ramadevi of Alireddypalli village named their babies ‘Corona’ after the doctor suggested the name. Sasikala and Ramadevi bother were admitted in the same hospital and treated by the same doctor.

As per reports, both were admitted to SF Basha Hospital, which is a private hospital in Vempalli town in Kadapa district. Sasikala was admitted on March 29 and was blessed with a baby girl and Ramadevi, on the other hand, was admitted on April 5 and conceived a baby boy. While speaking to ANI, Dr SF Basha said that both delivered babies on their date of admission itself.

Dr Basha told ANI, “One woman from Tallapalli came to us on March 29. She was in labour pains. As it was an emergency, we had to operate. A baby girl was born. The woman was happy. That couple agreed to name the girl as Corona Kumari”.

The father of the baby girl reportedly said that his wife’s suffering from labour pains after which he took her to the hospital. He added that she was operated upon and a girl was born at 9am on Sunday. Further adding, the father said that they decided to name the baby Corona Kumari, as the doctor advised.

While talking about the second delivery, Dr Basha told ANI, “Similarly, Ramadevi came to our hospital on April 5. Hers was also an emergency case. There was no time to send her anywhere else. As they requested, we did the operation. That couple also happily agreed to name their baby boy Corona Kumar”.

The grandfather of Corona Kumar added, “My daughter had pains during this corona outbreak time. We admitted her to the hospital. There she delivered a baby boy. The doctor suggested the name, Corona Kumar. We accepted it”.

This is not the first time that families named their babies ‘Corona’ as two families in Uttar Pradesh named their babies ‘Corona’ and ‘Lockdown’. As per reports, the families named their babies with a hope that they would remind people about taking precautions. A baby girl, who was born in Gorakhpur on the day of Janta Curfew, was named ‘Corona’, while, on the other hand, a baby boy, born in Deoria district, was named ‘Lockdown’.

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 82,000 lives worldwide as of April 8. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and territories and has infected more than one million people. Out of the total infections, more than 302,000 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

(Image source/Inputs: ANI)

